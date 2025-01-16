The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time and time again, shocking headlines flash across our screens and in the papers about illegal immigrants committing atrocious crimes against Americans. In particular, many of these headlines reference rape and sexual assault against women and girls at the hands of these criminal illegal immigrants – illegal immigrants who should never have been allowed into this country in the first place.

In Houston, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was assaulted and strangled to death by two illegal immigrants from Venezuela. In Martha’s Vineyard , an illegal immigrant from Brazil was charged with five counts of rape of a child – after he was previously found guilty of strangulation, assault and battery on a family member. Rachel Morin , a mother of five, was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. In Florida , a Guatemalan illegal immigrant sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in his van. Laken Riley was brutally murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant while she was on a jog. And in South Louisiana , an illegal was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint and stabbing a man multiple times. These are just a few of the victims of the Biden-Harris border crisis.

The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently failed to enforce the United States’ border laws and remove illegal aliens from our country, even if they have committed crimes, and even made it harder to arrest and deport those immigrants who commit crimes in our communities. In fiscal year 2023, 41 percent fewer criminal illegal immigrants were deported than in fiscal year 2020, and around 60 percent fewer were removed than in fiscal year 2019.

Under President Biden and “Border Czar” Vice President Harris, over 8.8 million illegal immigrants have come across our southern border, including more than 394 people on the terrorist watchlist. Meanwhile, as of July 2024, there are around 650,000 illegal immigrants on the ICE non-detained docket who have been convicted of a crime or have pending criminal charges, meaning criminal aliens are roaming freely in our communities.

Communities across America suffer the tragic consequences of President Biden and Vice President Harris’ open border policies daily. We must take a stand against these life-destroying policies that continue to allow criminal illegal immigrants to enter and remain in our country.

H.R. 30, the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make illegal immigrants who are convicted of, who admit having committed, or who admit committing sex offenses or domestic violence inadmissible and deportable from the United States.

While President Biden and “Border Czar” Vice President Harris refused to stand up for the safety of Americans over illegal immigrant criminals, President Trump and House Republicans won’t stop fighting to protect our communities and secure the border.