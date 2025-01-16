LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Broker Club partners with Global Agency Moonlight IQ The Broker Club has announced its partnership with Moonlight IQ, the specialist financial and technology marketing and communications agency, to enhance its marketing and media relations strategy this year. The collaboration marks an important step in further solidifying The Broker Club as an important resource for member-regulated investment firms, providing insights, education and topical debate on relevant topics such as market regulation, governance, risk, compliance, trading and technology. The Broker Club facilitates market collaboration and access to key industry players, with its members also benefiting from exclusive opportunities to network with their peers in The Broker Club community.With 20+ years of expertise and knowledge, Moonlight IQ has a successful track record of promoting global investment and technology firms, from start-ups to US-quoted majors. This partnership aligns both organisations’ strengths to drive greater engagement and visibility within the finance industry.The Broker Club membership represents the interests of market participants across all asset classes, with events attended by CEOs, COOs, CTOs and CFOs, in addition to Heads of Compliance and Risk. With such a high-profile membership base, working with The Broker Club is a significant opportunity to support a highly influential trade organisation.Gavin Williamson, CEO of The Broker Club, commented: “The Broker Club has had an outstanding 2024, running 50+ events and roundtables, covering a diverse range of industry topics and geographies. We have also launched Women in Broking and expanded our Digital Assets forum, in addition to hosting our largest annual 'The Future of Broking' conference to date. Now is the perfect time to reach a broader audience, and partnering with Moonlight IQ is a natural choice given their deep understanding of the sector and expertise in MarComms.”John Norris, Director of Moonlight IQ said: “For more than two decades we have focused on partnering with banks, brokers and specialist technology providers in the global financial space. I am delighted that The Broker Club has chosen Moonlight to be its media and marketing consultant. Their members represent a good cross-section of clients we’ve proudly supported over the years.”With this partnership, The Broker Club and Moonlight IQ aim to promote growth, innovation and collaboration within the financial services industry, driving meaningful connections among market leaders to discuss important topics.Editorial contacts:John Norris / Chrissa DiakanastasisMoonlight IQEmail: bc@moonlightiq.comTel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770About The Broker Club:Created seven years ago as a Club, specifically for regulated investment firms, The Broker Club represents the interests of market participants across all asset classes, attended by CEO, COO, CTO, CFO, Heads of Compliance and Operational Risk.The Broker Club supports the community through the provision of industry insight, information, education and topical debate, covering; market regulation, governance, risk, compliance, trading and technology, whilst allowing members to network with their peers. A unique and extensive network of leading industry advisors, specialist consultants, legal firms, and technology providers gives members unrivalled access to timely, broad, and deep market knowledge, helping Broker Club members.

