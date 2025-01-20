Cody and Danielle Sawyer Join Legacy Makers TV to Promote Health and Wellness

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cody and Danielle Sawyer, owners of Pure Green Clayton, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In their episode, Cody and Danielle discuss their journey of building Pure Green Clayton into a cornerstone for health and wellness in their community. By offering fresh juices, smoothies, and nutritious bowls, they’ve created a space where fitness and flavor meet.“Our mission is to create a home away from home for our guests,” Danielle shares in the episode.Their episode explores how business owners can combine vision and resilience to overcome challenges and foster meaningful community connections.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Cody and Danielle Sawyer to inspire audiences with stories of perseverance and innovation. Their episode will encourage viewers to prioritize health and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/cody-danielle-sawyer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.