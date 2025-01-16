Propionic Acid Market to Achieve USD 1,494.59 Million by 2032, Expanding at a 3.4% CAGR from 2024–2032

Propionic Acid Market

The growing intake of processed and packaged food spectrum is driving the market demand.

Propionic acid is a colorless pungent liquid detected in nature as a metabolic commodity in living organisms.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propionic Acid Market

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟒%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏,𝟏𝟏𝟎.𝟎𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏,𝟒𝟗𝟒.𝟓𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Propionic acid is an organic acid that surfaces as a colorless, oily liquid and exudes a rancid odor. While the chemical is compatible with water, appending salt to the solution separates propionic acid from the solvent. These tangible attributes render propionic acid an organic acid with transitional attributes between compact organic acid and extensive fatty acids.

Propionic acid is also a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA). Compounds categorized as SCFAs involve acetic acid and butyric acid, which are carboxylic acids of a minimum of two carbons and up to six carbons long. The growing focus on extending the shelf life of food commodities to lessen food dissipation and realize consumer anticipation of fresh and durable commodities is pushing the propionic acid market demand.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• BASF SE
• Celanese Corporation
• Daicel Corporation
• Dow
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.
• KANTO KAGAKU.
• Merck KGaA
• OQ Chemicals GmbH
• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
• Perstorp
• SONTARA ORGANO

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: The surge in demand for personal care commodities and cosmetics, particularly in surfacing nations, is pushing the requirement for propionic acid as it is utilized as a solvent and stabilizing agent in aroma and other expressions. Additionally, progressions in fermentation technology and the usage of renewable biomass in the making of propionic acid are pushing for more productive and legitimate manufacturing procedures, boosting the demand for propionic acid market growth.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Propionic acid is growingly utilized in the pharmaceutical sector, especially as a preservative in medicines and personal care commodities. For instance, as per CMS, in 2022, US National Health Expenditure escalated by 4.1% to get through USD 4.5 trillion or USD 13493 per person, showcasing 17.3% of the US GDP.

𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫: Propionic acid is growingly utilized as a coagulant in the making of natural and synthetic rubber. Thus, it is important for manufacturing commodities utilized in automotive and consumer commodities sectors, such as automotive tires, gaskets, and several rubber-dependent constituents.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The propionic acid market segmentation is based on application and region.
• By application analysis, the animal feed segment held the largest market share. This is due to the extensive usage of it being a preservative to prohibit mold and bacterial growth in livestock feed.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the propionic acid market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the elevated demand for propionic acid covering manifold industries, especially in food preservation, animal feed, and agriculture. The strong development of the food and beverage sector in the region is propelled by the disbursement of consumers, and risen intake of processed and convenience food has notably ignited the requirement for propionic acid as a preservative.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's elevated demand for processed food due to speedy urbanization and growing population, which pushes the need for productive preservatives, fuels the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the propionic acid market?
The market size was valued at USD 1,110.07 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,494.59 million by 2032.

What are the quantitative units of the propionic acid market?
The quantitative units of the market are revenue in USD million, kilotons, and CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

Based on application, which segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period?
The animal feed segment accounted for the largest market share during 2024 to 2032.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. 