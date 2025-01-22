Models to Dominate U.S. Used Car Market in 2025

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Experts introduced the best-selling used car models of the past year.

Every year, we analyze car sales figures to help customers understand their prospects in selling or trading in their vehicles, as well as buying new cars in 2025.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickup trucks retake the US lead in sales, with SUVs and crossovers taking almost all the rest.

The Indy Auto Man used car experts investigated a new study by iSeeCars, based on the analyzed data on more than 7.7 million used-car sales since 2019. They compared it with the dealership’s internal sales statistics for 2024 and provided a comprehensive market overview, which shows that the Ford F-150 is opening the list of best-sellers in the U.S., and Indiana as well.

The F-150 has remained the most popular used car in the United States for years. It is followed by full-size competitors - the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and RAM 1500, whose placement accurately reflects new-car sales trends. The RAM 1500 regained its third place last year, overtaking the frivolous Chevrolet Equinox, which fell to fourth.

While trucks hold the top three spots, SUVs dominate the rest of the list. They also remain the most sought-after body style on the used auto market, accounting for 65 of the 100 positions. Sedans are second with 22 spots, and minivans, these convenient family cars, have just two.

Among the most popular SUVs is the Chevrolet Equinox, which leads in several metro areas, including Indianapolis, Indiana. In their assessments of Chevrolet Equinox, owners praise its compact dimensions and the powertrain efficiency. It is followed by the Nissan Rogue (7th place), Ford Explorer (8th place), and Toyota RAV4 (9th place). America was the founder of the current crossover boom - sales of passenger cars in the US have been falling continuously since 2002. Sedans were pushed out of the market by SUVs and pickups. In the 2010s, the process only accelerated. In 2015, a significant event happened in the US: for the first time, crossovers outsold regular passenger cars. Before that, for twenty years, family sedans had been fighting for first place in sales ratings: Toyota Camry, Ford Taurus, and Honda Accord.

Today, the Toyota Camry is still in the lead with the 5th position in the rating; the Honda Civic occupies the 10th place, followed by the Toyota Corolla.

Despite a slight cooling of interest in previous years, Tesla cars made a breakthrough in 2024. The Model 3 jumped 17 lines to No. 30, maintaining its title as the best-selling used EV. The Model Y debuted on the list at No. 74.

Moreover, Tesla shares jumped 8% in premarket trading in the US on news that the Trump team wants to make regulation of driverless cars a priority for the US Department of Transportation, as mentioned in the Bloomberg reports. According to the agency, an initiative to establish federal rules for self-driving transport is in the early stages of discussion.

Experts agree that the trend is clear. If Tesla models continue to grow at the current rate, the Model 3 and Model Y may be in the top 20 within a year.

“For consumers, the popularity of a model means a better choice but, at the same time, more concurrence for those selling their vehicles. Private customers tend to be picky and bargain more. Fortunately, auto dealerships like Indy Auto Man, are willing to offer an attractive price for many makes and models,” — Victor Figlin, the Indy Auto Man General Manager, notes.

Indy Auto Man, an Indianapolis used car dealership, is reputed for its customer-centered approach and fair pricing. They are always ready to offer a fast and fair value estimation. The IAM car lot has trucks, SUVs, and pre-owned cars for sale, including electric Tesla vehicles, offering plenty of options for a trade-in deal in Indiana.

