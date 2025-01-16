Wilshire Agency: Los Angeles Household Staff Agency from the Team Behind Westside Nannies

Introducing Wilshire Agency, Los Angeles' premier household staffing agency, offering top-tier domestic staff tailored to meet your family's unique needs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of their renowned nanny agency, Westside Nannies, the founders are proud to introduce Wilshire Agency, a premier household staffing agency in Los Angeles. Expanding on their dedication to excellence in domestic staffing, Wilshire Agency offers personalized services to meet the needs of discerning families seeking high-caliber household staff.The Wilshire Agency specializes in placing a wide range of household professionals, including estate managers, private chefs, housekeepers, butlers, personal assistants, and more. With a commitment to unparalleled client care, Wilshire Agency combines the expertise, discretion, and tailored approach that have earned Westside Nannies its stellar reputation.“Over the years, many of our clients expressed a need for more comprehensive household staffing solutions,” says Katie Provinziano, Founder of Wilshire Agency. “Wilshire Agency is our answer to that need—a trusted partner to help families in Los Angeles find the right household staff to fit their unique lifestyles.”Why Choose Wilshire Agency?• Unmatched Expertise: Backed by decades of experience in domestic staffing.• Rigorous Vetting Process: Candidates undergo thorough background checks, interviews, and skill assessments to ensure only the best professionals are presented to clients.• Personalized Placements: Each placement is tailored to the client’s needs, lifestyle, and household dynamics.For families seeking professional and reliable household staff in Los Angeles, Wilshire Agency offers a seamless experience from initial consultation to final placement. The team’s extensive knowledge of the domestic staffing industry ensures that every placement is handled with precision, confidentiality, and care.Wilshire Agency is now accepting new client inquiries and applications from experienced household staff. For more information, visit www.wilshireagency.com For press inquiries, please contact:About Wilshire AgencyWilshire Agency is a premier Los Angeles household staff agency founded by the team behind Westside Nannies, one of the nation’s most respected nanny agencies. Offering a full spectrum of household staffing solutions, Wilshire Agency is dedicated to matching exceptional domestic professionals with families in need of top-tier support.

