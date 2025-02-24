Sommet Nannies Seeks Elite, College-Educated Nannies to Meet Growing Demand in Boston

Sommet Nannies, a premier nanny placement agency, is experiencing a significant surge in demand from Boston families seeking elite, college-educated nannies.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sommet Nannies, a premier nanny placement agency, is experiencing a significant surge in demand from Boston families seeking elite, college-educated nannies. To address this need, Sommet Nannies is actively recruiting highly qualified childcare professionals to join their esteemed team.With over a decade of experience, Sommet Nannies specializes in connecting energetic and dynamic caregivers with busy, professional families. Their nannies are uniquely suited to meet the evolving needs of modern households, fostering children’s development socially, emotionally, and intellectually.Opportunities for Nannies:• Competitive Compensation: Families offer highly competitive pay and benefits, with all positions being legally paid and taxes withheld.• Supportive Placement Process: Sommet Nannies provides continual, individualized support throughout the placement process and beyond, ensuring nannies secure positions that align with their experience and expertise.• Professional Development: Nannies become part of a network that values their role in nurturing young minds and supports their career growth.Requirements:• Bachelor’s degree• Minimum of 5 years of professional, verifiable childcare experience• Valid driver’s license and clean driving record• Fluency in English and eligibility to work in the United States• At least 3 outstanding references from previous childcare positions“Our nannies are the heart of our business,” says Lydia Thibodeau, founder of Sommet Nannies. “We are committed to providing personalized support to ensure they find positions that not only utilize their skills but also offer a fulfilling and rewarding career.”Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the Sommet Nannies website at http://sommetnannies.com/boston-nanny-jobs . There is no cost for applicants to be represented by the agency.About Sommet NanniesSommet Nannies is a professional nanny placement agency with over 10 years of experience, specializing in connecting college-educated caregivers with busy, professional families. With an acceptance rate of less than 5%, Sommet Nannies ensures that families are matched with top-tier nannies who fit seamlessly into their lifestyles. The agency offers full-time placements throughout the USA.

