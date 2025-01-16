Hospitals ‘jampacked’ following busiest week for NHS this winter

Last week was the busiest yet for the NHS this winter, amid sky-high virus rates which have left hospitals ‘jampacked’ with patients.

New data published today shows that more hospital beds were occupied last week (w/e 12 Jan) than at any point so far this winter (97,636), with 96% of adult general and acute hospital beds occupied.

In the same week, almost 1 in 7 occupied hospital beds (13,585) were taken up by patients who were fit to be discharged.

Flu cases in hospital are down from their peak, but England’s leading emergency doctor has warned today that hospitals are ‘not out of the woods yet’, with flu rates still 3.5 times higher than last year – 4,929 patients were in hospital with flu on average each day last week.

As winter viruses and cold weather continue to create enormous pressure on front line services – leading many hospitals to declare critical incidents – there were also 1,112 patients in hospital with Covid on average every day last week.

There were also 650 norovirus patients, up 4% on the previous week and up 44% on last year, as well as almost double the number of children in hospital with RSV compared with the same week last year (52 vs 27).

Amid the high levels of demand, the NHS has opened 1,000 more beds compared to same week last year (103,847 vs 102,784 last year), and despite the huge pressure, time lost to ambulance handovers was down almost 40% on the week before (29,956 vs 49,002).

Ahead of winter, the NHS put in place measures to manage extra demand including upgraded 24 hour co-ordination centres, support for frequent users of A&E services, strengthening same day emergency care and providing more care in the community.

NHS teams have also delivered a total of 29 million flu, Covid and RSV vaccines since the autumn campaign kicked off, and while the national vaccination booking system has now closed, those eligible can still get protected by visiting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site or finding a pharmacy offering the flu vaccine.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “While it is encouraging news that flu cases are no longer increasing, hospitals are not out of the woods yet.

“Staff are working incredibly hard in sometimes challenging surroundings, but winter viruses are much higher than usual for this time of year, and this coupled with the cold snap and problems discharging patients means hospitals are jampacked with patients – even as more beds have been opened to manage increased demand.

“With pressures on hospitals still formidable, it’s vital people continue to use NHS services in the normal way – using 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions, and only using 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “Despite NHS staff doing their level best, the experiences of patients this winter are unacceptable. Annual winter pressures, which will always exist, should not automatically lead to an annual winter crisis.

“We have ended the strikes, so for the first winter in 3 years staff are on the front line not the picket line, and introduced protected more patients with flu vaccinations than last year, but there is much more to do.

“It will take time to turn the health service around so patients receive the standards of care they deserve, but it can be done. Through our Plan for Change this government is making the investment and fundamental reform needed to make sure the NHS can be there for us when we need it, once again.”