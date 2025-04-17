Public twice as likely to check bank balance regularly than for signs of cancer

The NHS’s top cancer doctor has urged the public to check for changes in their body and cancer symptoms, as a new survey found people were nearly twice as likely to check the weather forecast or their bank balance regularly than check themselves for potential signs of cancer.

A new NHS survey of 2,000 Brits found that only 4 in 10 (39%) look for changes to their bodies at least once every 3 weeks – despite this being vital in spotting potential signs of cancer.

The results found people are more likely to regularly check their bank balance (80%), the weather forecast (70%), sport results (42%) and upcoming entertainment such as TV shows (41%), than they are to check for changes in their body.

The NHS advises people to regularly check for any new lumps or unexpected changes in the body to help identify any possible symptoms of cancer.

While most changes are unlikely to be cancer, it’s important to get any new or worrying symptoms checked out by a GP as soon as possible so they can help rule cancer out. Finding cancer early means it’s easier to treat.

Thanks to advances in care and early detection and improved public awareness, the NHS is now diagnosing and treating more cancers than ever before at an earlier stage, with more people than ever surviving the disease.

Monthly data published last week shows that more than four fifths of people received the all clear or definitive cancer diagnosis within four weeks of an urgent cancer referral – the highest proportion on record.

Professor Peter Johnson, National NHS Cancer Director said: “It is so important to know what is normal for you, although we all find a host of other things to think about rather than checking for any changes in our bodies.

“That’s why I want to encourage everyone to make it a part of your routine – finding a way that works for you might just save your life.

“If you do spot something worrying, get in touch with your GP surgery, who can investigate for you. It’s unlikely to be cancer, but if there is something wrong, the earlier it is found, the better the chance of treatment being successful.”

The data also reveals that the public may not recognise key signs and symptoms of cancer, despite 78% of the public saying they are confident they could recognise a change in their body.

Rob McPherson, an amateur football player and bowel cancer survivor from Manchester, experienced stomach pain, diarrhoea and nausea before being diagnosed and undergoing treatment in 2017. He went back to his passion of playing football months later and urges people to get checked if they don’t feel right.

Rob said: “As a bowel cancer survivor, I would encourage everyone to contact your GP if you notice any unusual changes to your body – for me, it was having persistent stomach troubles for well over three weeks. My story shows that cancer can affect anyone no matter how active you are, and you should never put off getting checked if you feel that something isn’t right.

“Thanks to the brilliant care I received from the NHS, I am now cancer-free and able to do the things I love like playing football and spending time with my partner, family, and friends. Remember, you know your body best, so pay attention to any warning signs and get checked as soon as possible if you’re concerned.

Sam Ritchie, an A&E Operations Manager and single mother of 2, noticed a pink rash on her breast in the autumn of 2023. Sensing that something wasn’t right, she went to see her GP who referred her to a 1-stop breast clinic. She found out the results of scans straight away, revealing a lump behind her nipple. Sam was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in October 2023, began chemotherapy within a matter of months and underwent surgery to remove the tumour in June. By July, she got the ‘all clear’.

Sam said: “Being diagnosed with breast cancer came as a huge shock to me. However, I am so glad I listened to my body when I felt something wasn’t right and acted quickly. I’d urge everyone to not put off getting help if something in your body doesn’t feel right and to contact your GP practice as soon as possible. Don’t be afraid to come forward and get the help you need!”

Least-recognised as a sign of cancer is heartburn and indigestion, with 8 in 10 people surveyed (79%) not identifying heartburn that lasts 3 weeks or more as a potential sign of cancer.

More than half (55%) did not recognise blood in your pee (even just once); nearly half (49%) did not recognise unexplained weight loss, and more than 4 in 10 people (42%) did not recognise an unexplained lump anywhere on the body as potential signs of cancer.

The NHS’s early diagnosis drive has seen the NHS catching more cancers at an early stage than ever before – recent data on 13 of the most common cancers, such as breast, prostate and lung cancer, shows that nearly 3 in 5 patients are now being diagnosed at stages 1 or 2, when cancer is easier to treat and the chance of survival is higher.

Over the last 2 years, the NHS has encouraged millions of people to come forward for potentially life-saving screening, especially those who may be at higher risk as a result of hereditary or lifestyle factors.

This includes the innovative Lung Cancer Screening Programme and Liver Health Programmes, which see hi-tech mobile scanning trucks and vans go into the heart of communities to offer checks to people at increased risk, in places like shopping centres and supermarket car parks.

Alongside attending potentially life-saving screening when invited, the NHS wants to normalise the mindset and behaviour around routine checking.

Since 2023, the NHS has partnered with organisations including leading supermarkets and leisure centres to encourage the public to be body aware – millions of household items such as toilet roll, toothpaste and underwear with cancer messaging have been sold, with stickers on gym toilet cubicles and mirrors, and urinal mats in men’s toilets across the country reminding the public of the signs of cancer.

Contact your GP practice if something in your body doesn’t feel right or you experience any of the signs or symptoms below:

An unexplained lump anywhere on the body, a mole that changes colour or shape, or starts itching, crusting, flaking or bleeding, blood in your poo, blood in your pee – even just once, unexpected or unexplained bleeding, for example, blood when you cough, after sex, after the menopause or between periods.

For 3 weeks or more: a cough or a change in an existing cough, a sore or ulcer in the mouth that does not heal, tummy trouble, such as discomfort or diarrhoea, feeling tired and unwell and not sure why, heartburn or indigestion, unusual, pale or greasy poo, unexplained pain or discomfort, being bloated most days.

Other symptoms could include breathlessness, frequent infections, unexplained night sweats, unexplained weight loss, unexpected or unexplained bruising.

Owen Carter, National Clinical Adviser at Macmillan Cancer Support says: “Getting signs and symptoms checked by a GP is crucial if you may be concerned about changes in your body. It is important to remember that symptoms do not always mean you have cancer, but it’s good to get them checked out. We know that the earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better the outcomes are.

“Going for tests can be a worrying time, so if you need support while waiting for tests or just want someone to talk to, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 00 00.”