MEED Projects Awards 2024 winners announced

Held in association with Mashreq, the awards celebrate the best of design, engineering and construction in the Middle East and North Africa

The Mena region has demonstrated its dedication to delivering groundbreaking projects with unmatched innovation” — Sonia Kerrigan - Group Commercial Director, MEED

MEED is pleased to announce the 18 Middle East and North Africa (Mena) project category award winners, two special award winners and 12 highly commended projects at the 2024 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq.

The MEED Project Award of the Year for 2024 is the Umm Al-Hayman wastewater plant, entered by Umm Al-Hayman for Wastewater Treatment Company.

The Umm Al-Hayman wastewater treatment plant project is a transformative initiative in Kuwait’s pursuit of sustainable water solutions that is set to play a pivotal role in the nation’s long-term water supply. Costing $1.7bn to build, it is also the largest standalone wastewater scheme in the region to be procured using a public-private partnership model, and sets a precedent for future collaboration between the government and private sector to drive innovation and excellence in public service delivery.

A total of 19 other projects across a range of sectors and special award categories won awards at the 14th edition of the awards held at the JW Marriott Hotel Dubai Marina on 20 November.

Further Mena winners include the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as Culture Project of the Year, the Misk schools campus in Riyadh as Education Project of the Year, the Lusail plaza and underpass in Doha as Road Project of the Year, the rehabilitation of the Damietta steel bridge in Egypt as Small Project of the Year and the New Palace of Justice in Kuwait as Building Project of the Year, alongside more than a dozen other industry-defining schemes.

The announcement of the overall winners across 18 categories follows an extensive submission and judging process by an independent panel of more than 70 judges from different industries. More than 90 Mena projects were selected as National Winners for the awards earlier in the year, who were then put forward to compete against each other for the best regional project in each category.

Outstanding projects

“The Mena region has demonstrated its dedication to delivering groundbreaking projects with unmatched innovation and technical expertise in this year’s submissions,” stated Sonia Kerrigan, group commercial director at MEED. “The impressive list of winners showcases the vast number of outstanding initiatives in the region and the superior quality of the entries. It emphasises the market’s resilience and fills us at MEED with great pride to celebrate the remarkable design, engineering and construction achievements of these extraordinary projects.”

Reflecting on this year’s award recipients, Arun Mathur, executive vice-president and global head of contracting finance at Mashreq, said: “It’s truly inspiring to witness the event grow each year and to see some of the most distinguished names in the projects industry being recognised for their relentless passion to achieve excellence. Mashreq is proud to partner with MEED in recognising these efforts and congratulates all the national and Mena winners for their significant contributions in building smarter, resilient and more sustainable infrastructure projects.”

The complete list of the 2024 MEED Projects Awards, in association with Mashreq, Mena winners and highly commended is available on the awards website here: https://events.meed.com/event/meedprojectsawards/#mena-winners

