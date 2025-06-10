Dr. Sam Speron Launches New Skincare Formula Featuring Vita CE and Ferulic Acid for Anti-Aging Research and Use

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of the Vita CE with Ferulic Acid, a potent antioxidant serum formulated to combat signs of aging and enhance skin vitality."Incorporating effective antioxidants into daily skincare is essential for maintaining youthful, radiant skin," says Dr. Speron. "Our Vita CE with Ferulic Acid serum delivers a synergistic blend of ingredients designed to protect and rejuvenate the skin."The Vita CE with Ferulic Acid serum features a highly potent blend of:• L-Ascorbic Acid (15%): A pure form of Vitamin C that boosts collagen production, brightens the complexion, and provides antioxidant protection.• Tocopherol (1%): Vitamin E that nourishes the skin and enhances the effects of Vitamin C.• Ferulic Acid (0.5%): An antioxidant that stabilizes Vitamins C and E, enhancing their efficacy and providing additional protection against environmental damage.• Acetyl Octapeptide-3: A peptide that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by relaxing facial muscles.This combination is intensified with a Trans-Epidermal Carrier, ensuring deep penetration and maximum effectiveness.Clinical studies have demonstrated significant results:• Reduction in Wrinkle Depth: Decreases wrinkle depth by 63% in 28 days.• Enhanced Collagen Synthesis: Increases collagen production eightfold, improving skin elasticity and firmness.• Superior Antioxidant Protection: Provides eight times the antioxidant protection, shielding the skin from environmental and UV-induced damage."Our serum not only addresses existing signs of aging but also offers preventive benefits by protecting the skin against future damage," Dr. Speron explains. "It's a comprehensive solution for those seeking to maintain a youthful complexion."For more information or to purchase the Vita CE with Ferulic Acid serum, visit https://www.drsperonsnaturalskincare.com/collections/face/products/vita-ce-w-ferulic-acid About Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLCFounded by Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC is dedicated to developing high-quality skincare products that blend natural ingredients with scientific innovation. The company's mission is to provide effective, safe, and accessible beauty solutions for all individuals.

