Dr. Sam Speron Launches New MicroDERM Scrub Aimed at Supporting Skin Health and Radiance

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC, is excited to announce the launch of the MicroDERM Scrub , a powerful exfoliating treatment designed to rejuvenate the skin by removing dead cells and impurities."Exfoliation is a cornerstone of effective skincare," says Dr. Speron. "Our MicroDERM Scrub offers a professional-grade solution that enhances skin texture and appearance, providing a radiant, youthful glow."The MicroDERM Scrub features:• Deep Exfoliation: Utilizes pumice granules for non-abrasive exfoliation, effectively removing dead skin cells and debris to reveal smoother skin.• Anti-Aging Benefits: Reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, promoting a more youthful complexion.• Natural Extracts: Enriched with sugar cane, lemon, apple, and green tea extracts to nourish and protect the skin.• Improved Skin Tone and Elasticity: Regular use enhances skin tone, texture, and elasticity, leaving the skin healthy and radiant."Our goal is to provide an at-home treatment that complements professional skincare routines," Dr. Speron explains. "The MicroDERM Scrub is perfect for individuals seeking to maintain their skin's health and vitality between in-office treatments."For more information or to purchase the MicroDERM Scrub, visit https://www.drsperonsnaturalskincare.com/collections/face/products/microderm-scrub-exfoliator About Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLCFounded by Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC is dedicated to developing high-quality skincare products that blend natural ingredients with scientific innovation. The company's mission is to provide effective, safe, and accessible beauty solutions for all individuals.

