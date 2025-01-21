Solar Water Pump Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Projected to Reach US$ 8.16 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟒𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 and is projected to achieve a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖.𝟏𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, expanding at a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟏𝟎% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
The increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy solutions in agriculture and water management sectors is driving the adoption of solar water pumps. These systems offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to conventional water pumps powered by fossil fuels, making them a preferred choice in rural and remote regions globally.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬
The solar water pump market growth is driven by growing urgency to enhance the efficiency of water use and lessen the dependency on diesel powered systems. As of 2023, over 4,000 small scale agricultural collectives in East Africa have shifted to solar-powered irrigation systems citing increased crop productivity and reduced cost of operation. In India, 20 new state sponsored initiatives focus on poor farmers by providing them financing for solar pumps which helps them to mobilize their capital for seeds and fertilizers. Some rural empowerment programs have enabled 1,400 additional solar demonstrations in Southeast Asia this year so that smallholder farmers can see the benefits of investing. In line with the growing demand, manufacturers such as Shakti Pumps are cabin shipping around 8,000 DC submersible units per quarter to satisfy growing rural needs for off-grid technologies.
The solar water pump market is further driven by the falling prices of solar components, with the cost of standard modules in emerging markets now averaging US$0.20 per watt, down from US$0.54 in 2018. Also, numerous NGOs have opened 500 new pilot schemes across Sub Saharan Africa, hoping to show that solar water pumps can work, even in unfriendly climatic zones. Moreover, some village councils in South Asia say that now 2 out of 5 farmers are asking for replacement of their diesel pumps with solar powered ones, which is a huge increase in interest from farmers a few years back. This, turn, is also supported by local entrepreneurs selling more user-friendly and low maintenance systems, which are now being sold by an expanding base of 450 micro-dealers in the rural areas.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Shakti Pump
• Grundfos
• SUNVIS SOLAR
• RPS SOLARPUMP
• Lorentz
• Nastec
• ENNOS
• Franklin Electric, Inc
• Alpex Solar PVT. LTD
• Advanced Power Inc
• Tata Power Solar
• Crompton
• KSB SE & Co.
• KGaA
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Centrifugal Pumps
• Submersible Pumps
• Surface Pumps
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• DC
• AC
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Below 10 HP
• 10 HP - 20 HP
• 20 HP - 30 HP
• Above 30 HP
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Agriculture
• Residential
• Industrial
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
• Direct
• Distributors
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
