MEC Sipho Hlomuka on successful back-to-school campaign trail

MEC of Education, Mr Hlomuka has concluded an insightful oversite visit of schools in KwaDukuza, iLembe District. He was accompanied and supported by HOD Ngcobo and his team. The visit was further enhanced by the presence of the leadership of KwaDukuza, led by the Mayor, Cllr Ngidi, the Deputy Mayor Cllr Cele, and the Speaker, Cllr Dolly Govender.

iLembe District has 418 Schools, 119 of which are high schools and 299 primary schools. The District Director, Dr Madondo and his team have worked closely with the schools, the SGBs and other stakeholders to improve the district’s matric pass rate from 52% in 2015 to 89% in 2024. This includes 48% of learners who obtained a bachelors pass.

The MEC started his visit at Groutville High School, where he congratulated the school on its bachelor's performance in the 2024 Matric Examinations. This is one of the schools that has the highest enrolment rate in the district. The total number of enrolled learners is a staggering 2 752, while learners registered for Grade 12 is 504. In 2024, 394 learners were enrolled to write their Matric Examinations and 388 of the learners passed, which represents a 98.5% pass rate, an impressive 82% obtained learners additional pass.

The MEC has committed to work closely with the school to resolve some of the challenges highlighted by the school’s principal. The Department will prioritise the urgent request for additional ablution facilities.

The next leg of the visit was one of the feeder schools, Dr BW Vilakazi Primary School.

The MEC was pleased with the overall state of readiness for the 2015 academic year. He thanked the educators for promptly returning learners to the classrooms two resume learning.

MEC Hlomuka expressed concern about rising vandalism of school infrastructure and theft of teaching equipment. He called on the communities to redouble efforts to protect public infrastructure, especially school infrastructure.

MEC said, “Anyone who steals and damages equipment meant for learning is destroying our children’s future. We are also complicit if we stand by and allow it to happen.

Let us work together to protect the educational gains of our democracy.”

#GovZAupdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA