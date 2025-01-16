North West Legislature calls for safe and reliable scholar transport

As the 2025 academic year begins on Wednesday, 15 January 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon Freddy Sonakile strongly urges all North West Scholar Transport operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy to guarantee the safe and efficient transportation of scholars to school without disruption.

The Committee also calls on the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management (COSATMA) to urgently resolve outstanding payments that were due in previous months. “These must not hinder the critical processes needed to ensure that scholars can travel to school safely and on time, starting tomorrow and throughout the academic year,” said Hon Sonakile. Hon. Sonakile emphasised that the Committee will conduct its oversight responsibilities to oversee the Department’s internal systems are functioning properly.

“We remain resolute that non-compliant scholar transport vehicles must be removed from the roads, and contracts for such operators should be revoked immediately,” said Hon Sonakile.

In this year, the Committee will follow up on its recommendations to strengthen the scholar transport system, including:

• Regular unannounced inspections of scholar transport vehicles.

• Implementation of electronic monitoring and payment systems.

• Strict enforcement of compliance measures to protect learners.

Hon Sonakile invites parents, principals, and all stakeholders to report any challenges related to scholar transport that could disrupt teaching and learning, as members of the legislature will be conducting school monitoring visits across the province, including inspections of scholar transport vehicles, starting Wednesday, 15 January until Friday, 17 January 2025.

“Through our oversight role, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that the department oversees a scholar transport system that operates efficiently and prioritizes the safety of our learners,” said Hon Sonakile.

