MEC Violet Mathye vows on regulations for scholar transport safety

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mathye, wishes learners, educators, and school staff a fruitful and productive year as schools reopen today, 15th January 2025, emphasizing the importance of safe road use for a successful academic journey.

As parents and guardians prepare for the new school year, we urge them to exercise diligence when selecting private transport services for their children. When choosing a transport service, please verify that the vehicle is in good condition and that the driver holds a valid Professional Driving Permit. Additionally, inquire about the number of learners the vehicle will transport to prevent overloading.

As a Department, we expect scholar transport operators to exercise caution and comply with laws regulating scholar transport. Drivers must possess valid public driving permits and operating licenses for their routes. Unauthorized vehicles, such as bakkies, and unroadworthy vehicles will be prohibited from ferrying learners.

Law enforcement is the sole responsibility of traffic officers and members of the South African Police Service. To ensure compliance, the Department will monitor scholar transport services closely.

"We will regularly deploy traffic officers and SAPS members to monitor routes and ensure compliance by scholar transport operators. Let's make this a safe year on our roads for our children," says MEC Mathye.

