Minister Maropene Ramokgopa visits JSE to explore public-private partnerships, 16 Jan

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will embark on a visit to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Thursday, 16 January 2025. The Minister will be accompanied on this visit by the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Councillor Dada Morero.

The purpose of this visit is to explore further areas of collaboration between government and the JSE. This is in line with the priorities of the South African government and the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP) goals of advancing public-private partnerships to accelerate action to meet the country’s development goals.

The JSE is part of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Network South Africa, which has collaborated with the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) as a business-led platform to drive action towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister’s visit will include presentations and engagements on the markets and sustainability initiatives of the JSE, and on the potential areas of collaboration between government and the JSE in the field of sustainable development.

Details of the Minister’s visit to the JSE are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 January 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Sandton, Johannesburg

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries:

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

Email: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

