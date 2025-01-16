MEC Sipho Hlomuka conducts back-to-school campaign in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 Jan

Members of the media are cordially invited to join the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka during his oversite visits to schools in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The first day of MEC’s School Functionality Monitoring visits are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

Time: 08:30.

Venue: Groutville High School.

Time: 10:00

Venue: Dr BW Vilakazi Primary School.

Members of the media are cordially invited to cover MEC’s School Functionality Monitoring visits tomorrow, Wednesday, 15 January 2025 on the first day of school opening.

Media enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi:

Head of Communication

Cell: +27 82 519 1420

Ms Memory Maphanga:

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: +27 79 069 7200

