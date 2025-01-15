From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan,

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

The crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft in the territory of Kazakhstan, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries, has caused profound grief and sorrow in the State of Kuwait.

Your Excellency, I extend my condolences to you, the friendly people of Azerbaijan, and the bereaved families. I pray to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the departed souls, grant them eternal peace, and wish the injured a swift recovery.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah

Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait