From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait
AZERBAIJAN, January 15 - 15 January 2025, 16:52
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan,
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,
The crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft in the territory of Kazakhstan, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries, has caused profound grief and sorrow in the State of Kuwait.
Your Excellency, I extend my condolences to you, the friendly people of Azerbaijan, and the bereaved families. I pray to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the departed souls, grant them eternal peace, and wish the injured a swift recovery.
Respectfully,
Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah
Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.