Bourbon Pioneers: How Kentucky Brothers Are Leading a European Craft Spirits Revolution

Kentucky Exports LLC bridges bourbon heritage and innovation, finding success in Europe’s growing market as U.S. sales decline.

When I moved to Europe 5 years ago, I noticed that there were virtually no craft bourbons available to me. As a Kentucky native I felt compelled to claim my Kentucky heritage and change that.” — L. Eddie Smith

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Exports LLC, a leading exporter of authentic Kentucky bourbon and distilled spirits, is proud to announce its efforts in gaining distribution, bottling, and logistical capabilities in the European Union (EU) market. This strategic move positions the company to meet growing international demand as the domestic market shows signs of slowing, offering unprecedented opportunities for U.S. producers and European consumers alike.

The EU, home to over 400 million consumers, presents a remarkable growth opportunity for Kentucky bourbon and distilled spirits. With its rich cultural appreciation for fine beverages and increasing interest in American-made craft products, the European market is primed to embrace the authenticity and heritage of Kentucky’s native spirit.

By delivering high-quality bourbon to European consumers, Kentucky Exports LLC is not only expanding market access but also strengthening the global presence of one of America’s most storied industries.

“We are thrilled to lead this effort to bring Kentucky bourbon to new audiences across Europe,” said Steve W. Smith, co-founder of Kentucky Exports LLC. “Our team has a deep understanding of bourbon production and distribution, and our dual presence in both Kentucky and the EU allows us to create a seamless supply chain that benefits producers and distributors alike.”

The unique business model of Kentucky Exports LLC sets it apart. The company operates with Kentuckians embedded on both sides of the Atlantic: Steve W. Smith leads domestic operations in Kentucky, where he collaborates directly with small-batch producers to ensure their products are export-ready. His brother, L. Eddie Smith, spearheads the company’s EU operations from Lithuania, leveraging his deep expertise in distribution and logistics to introduce Kentucky bourbon to European markets. Together, the Smith brothers provide a direct connection between the birthplace of bourbon and its enthusiastic new audiences abroad.

“Having boots on the ground in both regions allows us to streamline the entire process,” added L. Eddie Smith. “From navigating the complexities of international shipping to working with local distributors in the EU, we are perfectly positioned to deliver Kentucky’s finest spirits to European shelves and bars.”

Kentucky Exports LLC’s mission is to reduce barriers for small-batch producers who want to enter the international market but lack the resources to do so on their own. By handling export compliance, logistics, and distribution, the company enables these producers to focus on crafting exceptional spirits, confident that their products will reach appreciative audiences across Europe.

This initiative comes at a critical time as shifting market dynamics highlight the importance of diversifying into international markets. With the EU emerging as one of the most promising growth regions for U.S. products, Kentucky Exports LLC is committed to supporting its partners in seizing this extraordinary opportunity.

About Kentucky Exports LLC : Kentucky Exports LLC is a premier exporter of Kentucky bourbon and distilled spirits, dedicated to connecting small-batch producers with international markets. Founded by brothers Steve W. Smith and L. Eddie Smith, the company offers a seamless approach to exporting, with operations in both the United States and the European Union. By preserving the rich tradition of Kentucky bourbon and making it accessible to global consumers, Kentucky Exports LLC is shaping the future of the bourbon industry.

