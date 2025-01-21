Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Projected to Reach USD 51.16 Billion by 2033
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to witness significant expansion over the coming decade, with revenues anticipated to rise from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟕.𝟓𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟏.𝟏𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟖% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
This remarkable growth is driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies, increasing prevalence of liver diseases, and a heightened focus on developing innovative therapeutic solutions. Liver fibrosis, a condition often resulting from chronic liver damage, has spurred global research and development efforts to address its progression effectively.
The demand for effective treatment options is bolstered by a growing awareness of liver health and government initiatives aimed at combating liver-related disorders. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in cutting-edge therapies, including antifibrotic agents and gene therapies, to meet the rising demand for advanced care solutions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬
Liver disease accounts for 2 million deaths annually, representing 4% of global mortality, with liver cancer contributing 600,000–900,000 deaths each year. The primary drivers of liver-related deaths include complications from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, with viral hepatitis, alcohol abuse, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) as leading causes. Rising metabolic risk factors and an aging population are expected to double the burden of advanced NAFLD by 2030. The rising prevalence of liver diseases and associated complications is driving demand for innovative treatments, positioning the liver fibrosis treatment market for significant growth.
This growing burden is pushing healthcare systems to invest in advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options, including antifibrotic drugs and cell therapies. Additionally, the increasing awareness about liver diseases and the adoption of routine screening programs are contributing to earlier detection and treatment, further boosting the market. As liver fibrosis progresses and leads to more severe complications, such as cirrhosis and liver failure, there is a strong incentive for both healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to develop and introduce innovative therapies. This demand, fueled by the rising prevalence of the disease, is shaping the growth trajectory of the liver fibrosis treatment market.
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Johnson and Johnson
• Novartis AG
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
• Pfizer Inc.
• FibroGen, Inc.
• Inventiva Pharma
• Pharmaxis Limited
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors (Par)-Alpha Agonist
• Ace Inhibitors
• Hepatotropic Drug
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Chronic Liver Diseases
• Hepatitis C
• Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
• Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲
• North America
• The USA
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
