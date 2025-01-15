DMV News You Can Use for January 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

On behalf of Team DMV, I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year! 2025 promises to be a busy year as we continue to introduce new initiatives, enhance our internal processes and improve

the DMV customer experience, while remaining focused on public safety. It's going to be an exciting year!

With the winter season in full effect, there will be increased chances for inclement weather. Keep reading this month's newsletter for some helpful winter driving tips to stay safe while traveling on District roads.

January is also Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This month, we spotlight the critical role that Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders play in assisting victims, and how to report a possible trafficking situation.

Do you need to renew or replace your Driver License or ID Card? #SkipTheTrip and order your replacements with our free mobile app! Mobile app transactions include address change requests, registration renewal, tag cancellation, ticket payment and much more.

And, as always, your feedback is important to us. Write us a letter or join us for DMV's monthly Live Chat on the first Thursday of each month. The next DC DMV Live Chat is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 12 pm.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. I sincerely hope you have a wonderful start to your 2025. Enjoy and stay safe!