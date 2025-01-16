Mayor Bowser and National League of Cities to Host National Housing Summit

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, January 16 at 9 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, in partnership with the National League of Cities, will host a national housing summit at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. The event will convene mayors, city leaders, housing policy experts, and federal partners to discuss solutions for housing supply and affordability. Panels will showcase innovative strategies for expanding and preserving housing while exploring ways to strengthen federal and local partnerships to address the nation’s most pressing housing challenges.

Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District has exceeded its ambitious five-year housing goal, delivering 36,216 new housing units by 2025. The District has also become a national leader in implementing office-to-residential conversions, which have revitalized underused commercial spaces in the downtown core. These milestones demonstrate the city’s commitment to addressing housing challenges and position Washington, DC as a national leader and model for other cities nationwide.

Panels will include speakers from various District agencies, the federal government, and housing leaders. Find more information about the event here.

WHEN:

Thursday, January 16

9 am Opening Remarks from Mayor Bowser

9:15 am Mayor Bowser and The Honorable Adrianne Todman Fireside Chat

12 pm Remarks from Mayor Bowser and National League of Cities President Mayor Steve Patterson

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Honorable Adrianne Todman, Senior Official (performing the duties of the Secretary), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio, Texas

Mayor Steve Patterson, City of Athens, Ohio

Mayor Paul Young, City of Memphis, Tennessee

Mayor Mark Shepherd, City of Clearfield, Utah

Mayor Corey Woods, City of Tempe, Arizona

Mayor Brent Smiley, City of Providence, Rhode Island

Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas, City of Houston, Texas

Council Member Sumbul Siddiqui, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, District of Columbia

Commissioner Alice Kennedy, City of Baltimore, Maryland

Josh Humphries, Senior Advisor to the Mayor, Housing, City of Atlanta, Georgia

Janneke Ratcliffe, Vice President, Housing Finance Policy, Urban Institute

WHERE:

Georgetown University – McCourt School of Public Policy

125 E Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Judiciary Square Metro Station*

*Closest Bus Routes: D6*

*Closest Bikeshare: New Jersey Ave & F St NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos