Mayor Bowser and National League of Cities to Host National Housing Summit
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, January 16 at 9 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, in partnership with the National League of Cities, will host a national housing summit at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. The event will convene mayors, city leaders, housing policy experts, and federal partners to discuss solutions for housing supply and affordability. Panels will showcase innovative strategies for expanding and preserving housing while exploring ways to strengthen federal and local partnerships to address the nation’s most pressing housing challenges.
Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District has exceeded its ambitious five-year housing goal, delivering 36,216 new housing units by 2025. The District has also become a national leader in implementing office-to-residential conversions, which have revitalized underused commercial spaces in the downtown core. These milestones demonstrate the city’s commitment to addressing housing challenges and position Washington, DC as a national leader and model for other cities nationwide.
Panels will include speakers from various District agencies, the federal government, and housing leaders. Find more information about the event here.
WHEN:
Thursday, January 16
9 am Opening Remarks from Mayor Bowser
9:15 am Mayor Bowser and The Honorable Adrianne Todman Fireside Chat
12 pm Remarks from Mayor Bowser and National League of Cities President Mayor Steve Patterson
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Honorable Adrianne Todman, Senior Official (performing the duties of the Secretary), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio, Texas
Mayor Steve Patterson, City of Athens, Ohio
Mayor Paul Young, City of Memphis, Tennessee
Mayor Mark Shepherd, City of Clearfield, Utah
Mayor Corey Woods, City of Tempe, Arizona
Mayor Brent Smiley, City of Providence, Rhode Island
Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas, City of Houston, Texas
Council Member Sumbul Siddiqui, City of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, District of Columbia
Commissioner Alice Kennedy, City of Baltimore, Maryland
Josh Humphries, Senior Advisor to the Mayor, Housing, City of Atlanta, Georgia
Janneke Ratcliffe, Vice President, Housing Finance Policy, Urban Institute
WHERE:
Georgetown University – McCourt School of Public Policy
125 E Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Judiciary Square Metro Station*
*Closest Bus Routes: D6*
*Closest Bikeshare: New Jersey Ave & F St NW*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.