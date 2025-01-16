Governor Newsom deploys additional CHP officers to protect firestorm-devastated communities

The officers will be deployed throughout the county to patrol the evacuated zones in two-person units on various shifts. This strategic approach is designed to suppress crime by increasing the number of officers working in-view patrol, responding swiftly to reports of looting, unauthorized entry, and calls for assistance.

These teams help augment the already 800+ CHP officers on tactical alert in the region and over 1,000 members of the California National Guard supporting traffic control points.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the California Highway Patrol for their swift and tireless efforts in apprehending looters and ensuring the safety of our community during the devastating LA County wildfires,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. “Their work has been instrumental in protecting our residents and preventing further harm. Thanks to the CHP’s dedication and the efforts of all law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe, the District Attorney’s Office will relentlessly pursue justice and seek the maximum punishment for criminals exploiting the victims of this tragedy.”

“The CHP stands united with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department as we serve the communities impacted by this disaster,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We are in this for the long haul and will work day and night, alongside our talented law enforcement partners, to serve those impacted by this tragedy when they need us.”

Throughout this firestorm response, the state has worked hand-in-hand with the Los Angeles City Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney to augment their capacity to protect firestorm-devastated communities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the additional resources and support from the California Highway Patrol because it will allow our personnel to focus on other critical missions, calls for service, and local emergencies,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “Our collaborative partnership with our local, state, and federal partners ensures that we can continue to meet the needs of our Los Angeles County communities while addressing this devastating disaster. We thank Governor Gavin Newsom and CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee for stepping up to help protect lives and property during this wildfire crisis.”

“During this tragedy, the support we have received from the California Highway Patrol has been invaluable,” said LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell. “We enjoy a great partnership with the CHP on a daily basis, but when disaster strikes, we can always count on them to help us keep the public safe.”

State’s all-in response

California has mobilized more than 16,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard servicemembers, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 2,000 pieces of firefighting equipment, including 1,480+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 210+ dozers and 220+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

Last week, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued multiple executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: