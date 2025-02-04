3,000 Orgasms and Counting: Rebecca Ferguson’s Bold New 5-Star Book Reclaims Pleasure, Intimacy, and Self-Love

Rebecca Ferguson, Sex Coach and Author

The highly anticipated memoir-meets-manifesto, featured in Mamamia and The Sun, is now available for pre-sale on Amazon ahead of its 31 January release.

This book isn’t just about orgasms—it’s about reclaiming your narrative, finding your power, and discovering the joy of connection with yourself and others.” — Rebecca Ferguson

MELBOURNE, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3,000 Orgasms and Counting: Rebecca Ferguson’s Bold New Book Reclaims Pleasure, Intimacy, and Self-Love

Rebecca Ferguson, an Australian-based sex and relationship coach with a passion for data-driven transformation, invites readers into a journey like no other in her groundbreaking new book, 3000 Orgasms: How I Went from a Sexless Marriage to a Multi-Orgasmic Wonderland.

This bold, deeply personal book tells Rebecca’s story of rediscovery after two sexless years at the end of her marriage. Determined to reclaim her pleasure, she meticulously tracked her sexual experiences over one extraordinary year, achieving an astonishing 3,000 orgasms and unlocking a new level of intimacy and empowerment.

But this isn’t just a book about numbers. It’s about breaking societal norms, overcoming limiting beliefs, and learning to embrace self-love and connection. Combining vulnerability, humour, and actionable insights, 3000 Orgasms is both a candid memoir and an inspiring guide for anyone looking to transform their intimate life.

OnlineBookClub.com gives it five stars and says the book is "extremely informative and sex-positive." Reedsy Discovery's reviewer also gave it five stars and called it a "Must-Read."

Who This Book is For:

• Women seeking to reconnect with their desires and redefine their intimate lives.

• Those healing from passionless relationships or exploring sexuality after a breakup or life transition.

• Couples eager to rekindle their spark and deepen emotional and sexual connection.

• Anyone ready to prioritise self-love and embrace the joy of intentional intimacy.

What Makes This Book Stand Out:

Rebecca’s unique blend of emotional depth and analytical curiosity creates a story that’s as relatable as it is groundbreaking. Drawing on her personal experience and professional expertise, she provides practical tools for creating intimacy, reclaiming pleasure, and sustaining fulfillment in relationships—all while challenging outdated taboos around women’s sexuality.

The book’s transformative message has already garnered international attention, with coverage in Mamamia (Australia) and The Sun (UK). As Rebecca shares: “This book isn’t just about orgasms—it’s about reclaiming your narrative, finding your power, and discovering the joy of connection with yourself and others.”

Availability:

3000 Orgasms: How I Went from a Sexless Marriage to a Multi-Orgasmic Wonderland is available for sale on Amazon now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DDKYQKVX.

Join the Conversation:

To celebrate the release, Rebecca is sharing exclusive excerpts on her Substack, and engaging readers in conversations about intimacy and empowerment.

For more information, visit Rebecca Ferguson’s official website or follow her on social media for updates and events.

Contact:

Rebecca Ferguson

becfergocreator@gmail.com

+61 484 272 782

https://www.3000orgasms.com

https://3000orgasms.substack.com

Social media: @3000orgasms

