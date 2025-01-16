BioSteel Announced as Title Sponsor for the 2025 U SPORTS University Cup in Ottawa

At BioSteel, we’re proud to support Canada’s top university athletes as they compete at the highest level of collegiate hockey!” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U SPORTS is delighted to reveal BioSteel as the official title sponsor for the 2025 U SPORTS University Cup men’s hockey championship. In a historic milestone, the tournament will be held in Ottawa for the very first time.From March 20–23, the country’s most elite university hockey programs will converge at The Arena at TD Place, all vying for the coveted David Johnston Trophy, named in honor of Canada’s 28th Governor General.“We are excited to welcome BioSteel as the title sponsor of the 2025 U SPORTS University Cup,” said Pierre Arsenault, Chief Operating Officer of U SPORTS. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, health, and the development of student-athletes across Canada. With the championship being hosted in Ottawa for the very first time, we are excited to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, student-athletes, and the entire hockey community.”By joining as title sponsor, BioSteel injects fresh energy into one of U SPORTS’ most high-profile events. Renowned for their “Clean. Healthy. Hydration.” ethos, BioSteel’s involvement emphasizes their commitment to supporting athletes in all arenas.“The U SPORTS University Cup represents excellence, determination, and passion—values that align perfectly with BioSteel’s mission as a global leader in hydration and sports nutrition. We are excited to bring our energy to Ottawa and help make the 2025 championship an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and the entire hockey community.” - Dan Crosby The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees will serve as hosts for the event, further underlining Ottawa’s reputation as a premier destination for sporting excellence. With TD Place providing a top-tier venue, the 2025 University Cup is poised to set new benchmarks for university hockey championships throughout Canada.“We are proud to write another chapter into the special history of the University Cup when it comes to Ottawa in March,” said Darren Cates, Senior Director of Recreation and Varsity Sports at the University of Ottawa. “Our Gee-Gees staff and outstanding partners at OSEG have been hard at work to deliver a first-class championship experience for teams, fans, and families alike. We are counting the days until teams arrive to the Nation’s Capital and we drop the puck on the 2025 BioSteel U CUP.”This thrilling tournament will showcase eight of Canada’s most formidable men’s hockey teams, culminating in the awarding of the David Johnston Trophy to the 2025 champions. Fans nationwide can look forward to intense matchups, memorable highlights, and the unmatched excitement that only Ottawa can deliver.Tickets—including single-game options and package deals—are currently available at usportstickets.ca.About BioSteelBioSteel is a premier sports hydration and nutrition brand, providing clean, high-performance solutions trusted by professional athletes, top universities, and leading teams across North America and Europe, including major organizations such as the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, NBA, and their affiliates. Beyond hydration, BioSteel offers high-quality protein and sports nutrition products designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a healthier lifestyle. Committed to excellence, BioSteel furnishes elite performers and everyday active individuals alike with the tools needed to achieve peak performance and maintain wellness.About the University of OttawaWith over 48,000 students from more than 150 countries, the University of Ottawa is a thriving, multicultural community operating in both of Canada’s official languages: English and French. Its central location in the Nation’s Capital offers unparalleled access to a variety of national institutions, resources, and services.The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees boast a longstanding tradition as one of the oldest varsity programs in North America. Consistently competitive at both the conference and national levels across multiple sports, the Garnet and Grey are woven into the fabric of Canadian university athletics.About U SPORTSU SPORTS stands as the national brand for university sports in Canada. Annually, more than 15,500 student-athletes and 700 coaches vie for 23 national titles across 13 sports. U SPORTS also provides high-performance international pathways at the FISU Winter and Summer World University Games, World University Championships, University World Cups, and various educational initiatives.Working hand-in-hand with 58 member institutions, four conferences, the Canadian sports network, and Corporate Canada, U SPORTS is dedicated to promoting and fostering the growth of university sports for student-athletes nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.