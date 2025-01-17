Thailand Travelers Urged to Stay Informed About Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

HMPV effects Young Children and the elderly WellMed Bangkok Clinic

HMPV can cause severe respiratory illnesses, especially in young children and the elderly. Awareness and preventive measures are crucial for protecting yourself and those around you while traveling.” — Dr. Surkit Thiramanus

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers to Thailand are advised to remain informed about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that predominantly affects children and the elderly. While no significant outbreaks have been reported in Thailand, vigilance remains essential, particularly for those in vulnerable groups.HMPVHuman Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a globally recognized respiratory pathogen that spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact. Symptoms include cough, fever, and nasal congestion, which can escalate to more severe respiratory issues such as bronchitis or pneumonia in certain cases.Risk of HMPV in Thailand is LowDr. Surkit Thanachart, Head Doctor at WellMed Bangkok Clinic , highlights the importance of awareness: “Although the risk of HMPV in Thailand is currently low, it is vital for travelers to understand its symptoms and transmission methods. Early recognition and preventive measures are key to reducing the spread of the virus.”Key Information About HMPVGlobal and Local Context: HMPV has been identified as a major cause of respiratory infections worldwide. In Thailand, 42 cases were confirmed last year, primarily among children.Symptoms: Common signs of HMPV infection include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms can resemble other respiratory illnesses, making medical consultation important for accurate diagnosis.Transmission: The virus spreads via respiratory droplets, direct contact, or touching contaminated surfaces, particularly in crowded settings.Preventive Measures for TravelersHealth experts recommend several steps to reduce the risk of contracting HMPV:• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.• Wear a mask in crowded places.• Avoid close contact with individuals exhibiting respiratory symptoms.• Isolate if experiencing symptoms to prevent further transmission.Dr. Surkit adds, “Practicing good hygiene and seeking prompt medical care for respiratory symptoms are crucial steps for both travelers and residents to ensure their health and the health of those around them.”When to Seek Medical AttentionIf symptoms of HMPV, such as persistent cough or fever, arise during your travels in Thailand, immediate medical evaluation is recommended. Clinics such as WellMed Bangkok Clinic are equipped to provide professional care, including diagnostics and symptom management.About WellMed Bangkok ClinicConveniently located near BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit, WellMed Bangkok Clinic offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services. From health checkups and vaccinations to respiratory care and medical consultations, the clinic is dedicated to delivering personalized care to residents and travelers alike.

