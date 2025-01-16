Submit Release
Chicago Winter Bike Swap is Back for it's 16th Year

The original bike swap for the Chicago area, Chicago Winter Bike Swap is the premier event for HUGE SAVINGS on everything for the bike.

ST. CHARLES ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:
Hal or Dane Honeyman
Chicagowinterbikeswap@gmail.com
Available M-F 10-6, Sat 9-5 at 630 584 6588

Event Details:

2/9/2025
Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Event Center
525 S Randall Rd, St. Charles, IL, 60174
Lobby Opens 8:30am
Swap 9:30am - 2pm

The Chicago Winter Bike Swap is back for its 16th year.

The Chicago Winter Bike Swap returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds for its 16th year as the premiere bicycle swap in the Chicago Area. Bringing together vendors from all around Chicagoland to clear out inventory for the upcoming spring. Vendors bring out new and vintage parts, apparel, and bikes to sell.

More than just retail vendors, we have cycling clubs, advocacy groups, and rides in attendance.

Over 80 vendors already signed up.

There will be live music from local artist, Jake Mack. Food from Local Food trucks, Local craft beer from D&G Brewery making it a great pregame event.

For more information visit our website www.chicagowinterbikeswap.com

+1 630-337-6550
chicagowinterbikeswap@gmail.com
