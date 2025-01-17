MAISON Bahamas Announces Record-Breaking Listing: The Most Expensive Home Offered For Sale in The Bahamas

Step into a world of sophistication and exclusivity. This $50 million estate is more than a home- it's a statement!

A $50 Million Legacy Estate on the Shores of Clifton Bay in The Bahamas

NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAISON Bahamas , the premier authority in luxury real estate, proudly unveils the exclusive listing of a $50 million beachfront estate in Lyford Cay , cementing its place as the most expensive home offered for sale in The Bahamas. This unprecedented property sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury in the Caribbean, blending architectural brilliance, extraordinary design, and the natural beauty of the Bahamian coastline.A Historic Moment for Luxury Real EstatePerched on a sprawling 1.78-acre oceanfront compound, this estate represents a transformative milestone in the Bahamian luxury market. With 175 feet of pristine private beach frontage and over 10,660 square feet of meticulously designed living space, the property offers an unparalleled lifestyle for discerning global buyers seeking privacy, exclusivity, and world-class amenities.Lyford Cay: A Destination for the Global EliteFor decades, Lyford Cay has been a haven for royalty, celebrities, and influential business magnates. Renowned for its elite members-only golf club, super-yacht marina, and unparalleled privacy, the gated community has historically attracted royalty, Hollywood icons, business magnates, and other distinguished figures. With its unique blend of sophistication and serenity, Lyford Cay is synonymous with prestige and remains one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world.Unparalleled Features for a Discerning BuyerThis one-of-a-kind property redefines opulence, with features that include:Grand Architectural Design: A dramatic double-height foyer opens into a main living area framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, offering panoramic views of the turquoise sea and lush tropical gardens.Resort-Caliber Outdoor Living: Expansive terraces lead to a resort-style swimming pool, a beachfront cabana, and impeccably landscaped grounds, culminating in 175 feet of private beach frontage.Luxurious Accommodations: The principal suite features a private sea-view balcony, an en-suite spa-like bathroom, and dual dressing rooms. Three additional guest suites also feature en-suite baths and private balconies.World-Class Amenities: A state-of-the-art kitchen with custom finishes, two private studies, a family lounge, and a three-car garage round out the interior spaces.Each element of this estate has been meticulously curated to create a harmonious balance between modern luxury and timeless sophistication.A Landmark Opportunity in The BahamasThe $50 million listing underscores The Bahamas' rising appeal as a prime destination for luxury real estate investment, driven by its favorable tax environment, thriving property market, and exceptional lifestyle offerings.Exclusive Representation by MAISON Bahamas & Forbes Global Properties“This property is the crown jewel of Caribbean luxury and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who value privacy, prestige, and an unmatched coastal lifestyle,” said Ryan Knowles, Founder and CEO of MAISON Bahamas.A Global Call to Elite BuyersIts architectural distinction, characterized by masterful design and unparalleled attention to detail, combined with its unique location in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, elevates it beyond the realm of traditional real estate. This property represents not just a residence, but a statement of prestige, blending timeless elegance with the exclusivity and allure of its surroundings. Private Viewings Available NowTo explore this extraordinary property, contact MAISON Bahamas to arrange a confidential viewing. Visit maisonbahamas.com/properties/beachfront-compound-in-lyford-cay or reach out at (242) 376-7731 or ryan@maisonbahamas.com.About MAISON BahamasMAISON Bahamas is the leading luxury real estate brokerage in The Bahamas, specializing in bespoke property sales for an international clientele. Renowned for its discretion, market expertise, and unparalleled service, MAISON Bahamas is the trusted partner for buyers and sellers of the most exclusive properties in the Caribbean.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.