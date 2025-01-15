Tony La Russa and Family Announce New Pet-Rescue Nonprofit & Relaunch Signature Event at Lesher Center - Jan. 25 Event

Tony La Russa, La Russa Rescue Champions Adam Duritz Billy Bob Thornton & Boxmasters

“Champions to the Rescue” to feature: Adam Duritz, Billy Bob Thornton, All-Star Band; Baseball – A’s Panel: Jose Canseco, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Stewart

“Companion animals have a seemingly magical effect through their unconditional love to improve the quality of lives they touch.” — Tony La Russa

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longtime Bay Area residents Elaine, Bianca, Devon and Tony La Russa are launching a new nonprofit organization, “La Russa Rescue Champions,” dedicated to companion animal welfare. The family’s commitment to the cause began in 1986 when they arrived in the Bay Area and continues today on a personal level and through the new organization. The new endeavor makes its public introduction as part of their “Champions to the Rescue” benefit event at the Lesher Center for the Arts on January 25, 2025. All proceeds from this event will directly support companion animals. Event details are listed below.Event Details:What: Champions to the Rescue Benefit ConcertWhen: January 25, 2025 7:00 pmWhere: Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek, CAStars:- Music: Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Billy Bob Thornton (The Boxmasters); Marc Russo & Karl Perazzo’s All-Star band- Oakland A’s Hall of Fame Panel and Tribute to Rickey Henderson: Jose Canseco, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Stewart, and Tony La Russa- Military: Jim DiMatteo (Top Gun legend); Becky Calder (first female Top Gun graduate); Scotty Hasting (Veteran and recording artist)- Comedy: Sarah Tiana (Comedy Central)Tickets: Available at www.lesherartscenter.org ; Ticket Office – 925-943-7469$150 + Post Show ReceptionTickets run $75 to $100 – Main Floor and BalconyRecently, La Russa Rescue Champions and the “Champions to the Rescue” event received a meaningful endorsement from the companion animal welfare organization, Maddie’s Fund, who will be the Title Sponsor for the event.“Maddie’s support is especially appreciated because our family’s rescue efforts have emulated their focus on the rescue “basics” - while always searching for innovative improvements,” said Tony La Russa.Additional Sponsorship opportunities available:Sponsors will receive tickets, recognition through pre-show advertising, acknowledgment during event, reception tickets, and a special gift.For more information on the Champions to the Rescue event details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please call: 925-487-5025.La Russa Rescue Champions will support and elevate animal rescue organizations by raising and distributing funds to help them carry out their life-saving work. The organization will also connect individuals and families who want to help with the groups who need it. La Russa Rescue Champions will be building a platform (website) where animal rescue champions can choose how they want to champion the cause - both locally and nationally.“We’re excited to begin this new chapter,” said Tony La Russa. “Companion animals have a seemingly magical effect through their unconditional love to improve the quality of lives they touch. Our goal is to reactivate the community’s confidence and support of our efforts to strengthen the animal and human bond. Historically we have earned credibility through a family-like culture of mutual respect, trust, and caring for the mission and each other.”The event and new non-profit organization have partnered with the PenFed Foundation. PenFed is a national leader in programs to assist veterans, including rescued service dogs for vets. The La Russa family will work with other organizations to highlight successful rescue efforts and offer grants to regional and national organizations. PenFed is the fiscal sponsor for this event.Added La Russa. “We encourage all our friends to join us to support this effort. You too can be a champion for rescued pets.”# # #About Tony La RussaTony La Russa is a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, the second-winningest manager in MLB history, and a lifelong advocate for animal welfare. Atop his storied baseball career, La Russa has tried to leverage his passion for animals to inspire the animal rescue field.MEDIA NOTE: Interviews with Tony La Russa, the La Russa family, and selected participating artists by request.

