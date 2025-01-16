POWR2 Brings Immersive VR, Real-World BESS Applications to ARA Show 2025

POWR2 Battery Energy Storage Systems

As an innovator in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), POWR2 invites attendees to explore groundbreaking advancements in energy technology at Booth 3373.

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWR2 , a leader in sustainable energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in The ARA Show 2025. Organized by the American Rental Association, the trade show will bring together construction equipment and event rental industry leaders in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 30th to February 1st.As an innovator in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), POWR2 invites attendees to explore groundbreaking advancements in energy technology at Booth 3373. Visitors to the POWR2 booth will explore real-world applications of energy storage technology through an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience, offering a unique perspective on the future of clean energy solutions.Innovative Mobile BESS Technology for Real-World ImpactPOWR2 continues to push boundaries with its commitment to sustainable, efficient energy storage solutions. At the booth, attendees can:• Immerse themselves in virtual reality demonstrations to see POWR2’s BESS technology in action. Visitors will be able to see the POWRBANK , POWR2’s award-winning mobile BESS, tackling real-world energy challenges.• Experience a hands-on demonstration of ADVANTAGE, POWR2’s cutting-edge energy management system designed to optimize energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and drive cost savings. Notably, ADVANTAGE features the ability to group BESS by job site, location, end-user, or fleet, allowing rental companies to analyze their total fuel and CO2 savings.Join POWR2 for Exclusive Events• Thursday, January 30th from 2:30 to 3:30 PM: POWR2 will host a press conference at Booth 3373 featuring insights into the latest battery energy storage technology advancements.• Saturday, February 1st at 11 AM: POWR2 will present on telemetry and scalability, highlighting how smart BESS can boost efficiency in temporary power applications. The presentation will take place on the Exhibitor Presentation Stage.Meeting Rental Industry Needs with Scalable SolutionsPOWR2’s POWRBANK is an award-winning battery energy storage system (BESS) for use in temporary power applications. The POWRBANK is safe, silent, and emissions-free. The solution can be paired with renewable sources like solar and wind, the grid, and diesel generators. When used with a diesel generator, the POWRBANK can reduce fuel usage and associated CO2 emissions by up to 80%, resulting in fewer maintenance cycles and extending the lifespan of genset assets. When paired with renewable energy sources, the POWRBANK can provide a 100% zero-emission solution.POWR2 solutions are designed to meet the needs of the rental industry. The POWRBANK is scalable, allowing companies to seamlessly increase power capacity when needed. The POWRBANK mobile BESS can be used individually or in groups to increase storage capacity and power output.Visit POWR2 at Booth 3373Attendees at The ARA Show 2025 in Las Vegas are encouraged to visit Booth 3373 to experience POWR2’s innovations firsthand. To schedule a meeting or learn more about POWR2’s energy solutions, visit POWR2.com About POWR2POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of rental-ready, clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge mobile BESS technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide. Visit POWR2.com or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page, and let’s simplify sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.