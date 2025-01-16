Fort Worth Weight Loss Surgeon Specializes in Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Bagshahi, a Dallas bariatric surgeon, was fellowship-trained in minimally invasive procedures such as duodenal switch, gastric bypass, and gastric sleeve.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The decision to undergo weight loss surgery can often be a life-changing choice to reclaim both health and confidence for obese and morbidly obese patients. While popular bariatric options like gastric bypass gastric sleeve , and duodenal switch surgery can be highly effective in reducing weight, BMI, and weight-related health conditions, these procedures traditionally require long incisions, extensive downtime, and invasiveness. Thanks to major advances in the field of bariatric surgery, surgical weight loss solutions can now frequently be performed using a minimally invasive approach. Dr. Hossein Bagshahi, a board-certified and fellowship-trained bariatric surgeon in North Dallas , specializes in weight loss surgery using endoscopic, laparoscopic, and robotic-assisted techniques.Minimally invasive bariatric procedures utilize special surgical instruments and da Vincirobotic-assisted surgery to minimize the discomfort, recovery time, scarring, and incision length required to perform a given treatment. Endoscopic and laparoscopic surgery, in particular, use narrow surgical instruments — such as a lighted telescope with a tiny camera on the end — to complete weight loss procedures without open surgery. With the da Vincirobotic-assisted surgical system, surgeon-controlled robotic arms are utilized to make extremely precise surgical movements with more accuracy, control, and safety than traditional surgery. Not only do minimally invasive procedures lower the risk of bleeding and other complications, they can also greatly improve the patient experience when performed by a qualified bariatric surgeon.At Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery, Dr. Hossein prioritizes providing patients with the full spectrum of surgical, minimally invasive, and non-invasive weight loss options available so each person can find the most effective treatment plan for their needs. His comprehensive experience and fellowship training in minimally invasive weight loss surgery allow him to perform major bariatric procedures with less scarring, discomfort, downtime, and invasiveness than ever before.About Hossein Bagshahi, MD, FASMBSDr. Hossein Bagshahi is a North Dallas-based bariatric surgeon known for performing minimally invasive endoscopic, laparoscopic, and robotic-assisted procedures. As a Fellow of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), Dr. Bagshahi’s training includes completion of a surgical internship at the prestigious Mayo Clinic and a specialized fellowship in minimally invasive weight loss surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) and often contributes new research to peer-reviewed academic publications, such as the Journal of Clinical Research and the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Hossein Bagshahi is available for interview upon request.For more information about Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery, please visitdfwweightlosssurgery.com or facebook.com/bagshahibariatric.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dfwweightlosssurgery.com/weight-loss-news/fort-worth-weight-loss-surgeon-specializes-in-minimally-invasive-bariatric-surgery/ ###Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery1101 W Rosedale ST, Suite #1 (or Unit A)Fort Worth, TX 76104Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

