Sogdiana Pain Mangement Center Introduces Visceral Osteopathy for Women's Pain Relief

RICHMOND HILL, ON, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sogdiana Pain Management Center is proud to introduce visceral osteopathy as part of its holistic approach to treating women’s health concerns. This advanced treatment method combines Eastern and Western healing techniques, such as acupuncture, chiropractic care, and Chinese medicine, to offer effective relief from menstrual pain, endometriosis, and other reproductive health conditions.

Visceral osteopathy focuses on the internal organs, particularly those involved in the reproductive system. By using gentle, hands-on techniques to improve circulation and release tension in the abdominal area, visceral osteopathy can help alleviate discomfort associated with menstrual cramps, pelvic pain, and chronic conditions like endometriosis. This therapy works in conjunction with other treatments, including acupuncture and homeopathy, to promote healing and restore balance in the body.

“At Sogdiana Pain Management Center, we understand that women’s health issues often require a personalized, compassionate approach,” says DOMP Abe Avoulov, lead practitioner. “Visceral osteopathy, combined with our holistic therapies, provides a comprehensive solution for women suffering from reproductive health challenges. We aim to empower women by addressing the root causes of their pain, rather than just masking symptoms.”

One of Sogdiana's patients, Liliya Freylafet, shared her experience with DOMP Abe Avoulov:

“I have no hesitation in recommending Dr. Abe to anyone—he is simply fabulous! After just one treatment, I felt so much better. Abe makes you feel at ease, and he is very compassionate about your pain. He reassured me that acute pain is temporary and encouraged me to stay positive. His techniques are gentle but very effective, and I’m looking forward to returning for more treatments.”

Women dealing with menstrual pain, endometriosis, or pelvic discomfort can benefit from visceral osteopathy, which addresses the body’s internal systems in a safe and effective way. By combining the power of Eastern and Western medicine, we offer a holistic approach that goes beyond traditional treatments and helps women achieve lasting relief.

About Sogdiana Pain Management Center:

For over 20 years, Sogdiana Pain Management Center has been a trusted provider of holistic pain relief solutions in Richmond Hill. Our expert team specializes in acupuncture, osteopathy, chiropractic care, laser therapy, and homeopathy, offering personalized treatment plans for both acute and chronic pain. We are committed to helping women and all patients find natural, effective relief and enhance their overall well-being.

Sogdiana Pain Management Center

10856 Bayview Ave, Unit #215

Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1L7

Phone: (416) 569-8215

Website: sogdianahealth.com

