Athlete Advantage Welcomes Brad Ferrell as Vice President of Regional Sales

Athlete Advantage appoints Brad Ferrell as VP of Regional Sales, leveraging his 20+ years of expertise in sports marketing, NIL, and revenue growth.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athlete Advantage is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Ferrell as Vice President of Regional Sales. With over two decades of success in sports marketing, corporate sponsorships, and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) management, Ferrell brings expertise and a proven track record of driving results in collegiate and professional sports.Ferrell’s career highlights include leadership roles with industry leaders such as The Branr Group, Playfly Sports, and CBS Collegiate Sports Properties. Most recently, as East Regional Vice President of Sales at The Brandr Group, he played a pivotal role in managing NIL sponsorships, securing partnerships for 45 student-athletes across seven institutions, and creating campaigns for the Pennsylvania and Virginia State Beef Councils’ initiative, which generated over 800,000 brand impressions in just two months.“Brad’s vast experience in sponsorship development, revenue generation, and relationship building makes him an incredible asset to Athlete Advantage,” said Dan Barrett, Chief Partnership Officer at Athlete Advantage. “His innovative approach and leadership will continue to strengthen our mission to provide value-driven revenue generation solutions to university athletic departments.”Ferrell’s prior accomplishments include exceeding revenue goals annually as General Manager at Playfly Sports, where he led corporate sponsorships for the University of Virginia, securing $10.2 million in new business and managing a $10.6 million client portfolio. At Denver Sports Properties, he established the school’s first rights-holder partnership, growing corporate sales revenue from $650,000 to $3.6 million. His work with top-tier organizations, including the Dallas Cowboys, MillerCoors, and Anheuser-Busch InBev, highlights his ability to deliver exceptional outcomes.“I am excited to join Athlete Advantage and contribute to their innovative NIL solutions,” said Ferrell. “The opportunity to support athletes and athletic departments while driving meaningful partnerships aligns perfectly with my passion and expertise.”Athlete Advantage has continued to evolve since its founding three years ago. The addition of Ferrell contributes to the buildout of a holistic approach, leveraging revenue generation expertise across sports, entertainment, media, and technology.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for University Athletics Departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, reach out to Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com/ ###

