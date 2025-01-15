Dominick Giovannone, Brandon Kape, and Pacita DeVera join Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Dominick and Brandon bring a combined 30 years of experience in financial services, and will be great support for the growth of our Red Bank office and Seventy2 Capital as a whole.” — Mark Stoll, Managing Director

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Dominick Giovannone and Brandon Kape have joined their practice as Executive Vice Presidents and Financial Advisors in their Red Bank, New Jersey office. They are joined by Pacita DeVera, their Senior Registered Wealth Associate.

Mark Stoll, Seventy2 Capital’s Managing Director of Business Growth and Development, said, “Dominick and Brandon bring a combined 30 years of experience in financial services, and will be great support for the growth of our Red Bank office and Seventy2 Capital as a whole. I am very excited to get to work with them closely here in Red Bank.”

Brandon spends time learning about each of his client’s goals and financial concerns and provides an individualized comprehensive wealth plan. He works with clients from all backgrounds, including business owners and professionals. Dominick also works to develop a deep understanding of his clients’ financial landscape. He examines investments, tax planning strategies, estate investment planning, and retirement strategies to build out a plan to help his clients achieve long term financial security with confidence.

When asked what excites him most about joining Seventy2 Capital, Brandon said, “I am grateful for the ability to continue to build lifetime relationships with my clients and help them achieve all their financial goals and dreams.” Dominick added, “I am very excited about the opportunity to work at such a fast growing company like Seventy2 Capital alongside Brandon and our team. Joining Seventy2 Capital will help us pursue of our goal of giving our clients the best wealth management service we can offer!”

Joining Brandon and Dominick as a Senior Registered Wealth Associate in our Red Bank office is Pacita DeVera. In this role, she will handle tasks such as money movements, opening accounts, processing account maintenance requests, and placing trades in order to allow her financial advisors to focus on their client relationships.

*Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network is not a legal or tax advisor.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024 and a 2024 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams, High-Net-Worth. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com). The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

2024 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams High-Net-Worth: Awarded November 2024; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/23 - 3/31/24 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams High-Net-Worth rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Legal Disclaimer:

