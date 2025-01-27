Medley Inc. Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence and Welcomes Visionary Chief Operating Officer

Anthony Washington, Medley’s Chief Operating Officer

Medley Inc. celebrates 15 years and adds Anthony L. Washington, MBA, to its growing team, marking a new chapter in innovative, culturally resonant strategies.

Anthony’s strategic vision, coupled with his deep expertise in fostering high-performing teams, aligns perfectly with Medley’s mission to drive impactful results for our clients.” — Ashley Small

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medley Inc ., an award-winning public relations and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony L. Washington as its first Chief Operating Officer. This significant milestone follows the company’s recent celebration of 15 years of delivering innovative and culturally resonant communication strategies to clients nationwide.A woman and minority-owned organization, Medley has been at the forefront of connecting organizations to diverse markets through integrated public relations and digital marketing. Founded in 2009 by Ashley Small , Medley has consistently blended traditional media relations with digital innovation to create transformative outcomes.The agency’s notable collaborations include working with the Houston International Festival to attract over 200,000 attendees annually to Downtown Houston for two days of cultural celebration. In 2014, they led the PR efforts for Major League Baseball’s Diversity Business Summit, Beacon Awards Luncheon, and Civil Rights Game.In the following years, Medley expanded its footprint into markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Tulsa. Highlights include helping Herb n’ Eden in Atlanta raise awareness of their rapidly growing business and amplifying the voices of underserved communities through culturally resonant storytelling for organizations like ImpactTulsa and The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.A woman—and minority-owned organization, Medley has been at the forefront of connecting organizations to diverse markets through integrated public relations and digital marketing. As the company enters its 15th year, Washington's appointment signals a bold step toward further growth and transformation.“It’s been a joy and honor to lead this company for the past 15 years, serving our community and advancing the visibility of our clients,” said Small. “Anthony’s strategic vision, coupled with his deep expertise in fostering high-performing teams, aligns perfectly with Medley’s mission to drive impactful results for our clients. His leadership will help us continue to break barriers and set new standards for excellence.”Washington brings nearly two decades of leadership experience, specializing in business strategy, product management, and marketing innovation. His career spans leadership roles at HealthEquity, S&P Global-Platts, and Hewlett-Packard, where he oversaw multi-million-dollar initiatives, demonstrated exceptional P&L management, and implemented innovative solutions that delivered quantifiable success and stakeholder value. As COO of Medley, Washington will oversee daily operations, spearhead strategic initiatives, and focus on fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.“I am excited to join Medley at such a pivotal moment in its history,” said Washington. “I've long admired from afar the impact that Medley makes as a trusted solutions-centered partner in this space and am looking forward to offering support and leadership to their dynamic team as we move ahead.”Medley takes pride in enriching communities and setting an example of innovation, creativity, and inclusivity in the communications industry. Over the past 15 years, the company has successfully partnered with dozens of mission-driven organizations to transform their public perception and digital identities. Their 15th-anniversary digital hub offers more details about their impactful campaigns and accomplishments.To schedule interviews, contact Madison Walkes at 346-465-1260 or madison@medley-inc.com.#######About Medley Inc.Founded in 2009, Medley Inc. is a Houston-based public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in helping clients reach diverse markets. With a focus on enhancing brand reputation and recognition, Medley integrates public relations, branding, and digital media marketing to deliver impactful campaigns. For more information, visit www.medleyinc.com

