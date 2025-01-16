GLENROCK ENERGY AND POWERSCAPE GLOBAL ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO PRODUCE LOW-CARBON AMMONIA IN WYOMING

Glenrock and Powerscape are announcing a strategic collaboration to deploy Powerscape's innovative technology at an ammonia production facility in Wyoming.

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenrock Energy (“Glenrock”) and Powerscape Global (“Powerscape”) are announcing a strategic collaboration to explore the deployment of Powerscape’s innovative technology at a new ammonia production facility in Wyoming. Combining Powerscape’s technology with Glenrock’s management team and proven track record of success, the facility will strategically augment the utilization of Wyoming coal, and boost revenue, employment, and economic diversification for the state.The collaboration between Glenrock and Powerscape will drive innovation in low-carbon ammonia production and deliver important environmental benefits. This non-exclusive initiative aims to create a scalable model for future energy projects and a new market for Wyoming coal. The production of hydrogen that is synthesized into ammonia– and the capture of carbon-dioxide [“CO2”] produced during the gasification process, will make this a low-carbon intensity manufacturing facility, and position the state as a leader in the energy transition.Ammonia is critically important to modern society – it is a feedstock for producing fertilizers and has an array of versatile applications including in food production, plastics manufacturing, and water treatment processes. Being rich in hydrogen, demand for ammonia as a carbon-free fuel is projected to grow. A greenfield coal-to-ammonia facility will provide significant optionality for coal in a transitioning energy economy and multiple opportunities for innovation in carbon management.“This collaboration highlights the potential for Wyoming’s coal to remain a valuable resource in a decarbonizing world, driven by technology application,” said Terrence Manning, the Chief Executive Officer of Glenrock. “The potential leverage offered by Powerscape’s advanced technology for a greenfield industrial project and Glenrock’s project management experience will provide a long-term, sustainable market for Wyoming coal, support the local economy, and present a low-carbon footprint. This non-exclusive collaboration positions Wyoming to be a world leader in the application of gasification technologies.”“Powerscape’s technology is engineered and built to process a majority of fuel sources as cleanly as possible.” said Karl R. Moor, CEO, Powerscape Global. “We are excited to work with Glenrock to help Wyoming monetize its world scale resource base.”The project’s key benefits include:• Economic Growth: The project will open a new, long-term market for Wyoming coal by producing ammonia, a critical feedstock for agriculture, energy, and industrial applications.• Energy Transition Innovation: The project will use American technology and demonstrate how the utilization of Wyoming’s coal resources can contribute to a sustainable energy future.• New and Sustained Employment: Development of an ammonia production facility will generate new employment opportunities and support existing employment throughout the Wyoming economy.• CO2 Capture: Integration of carbon capture technology will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global low-carbon initiatives, and captured CO2 can be supplied to Wyoming enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) projects.Specific terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.PARTNERS' PROFILEGlenrock is a Wyoming energy producer that is developing low carbon projects which repurpose traditional fuel resources. Glenrock is dedicated to the twin goals of reducing carbon emissions while creating jobs and growth in rural American communities by facilitating and managing development of hydrogen/ammonia production, carbon-capture, CO2 storage, CO2 transportation, dispatchable electricity generation, and related energy transition projects. Glenrock brings in-depth knowledge of the scientific, engineering, economic, and policy implications of capturing and sequestering CO₂, as well as highly relevant project development, operational, commercial, and financial experience. Glenrock is a limited liability company based in Casper, Wyoming.Powerscape Global is an energy technology solutions company backed by technological expertise derived from 30 years of experience in research, development, and deployment of first-of-a-kind technology. In addition to Powerscape’s core gasification and reforming technologies, the Powerscape Global team offers holistic services to address issues surrounding the deployment of coal and natural gas-based technologies. Powerscape Global is a limited liability company based in Virginia.

