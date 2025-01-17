All Aces Promotional Staffing - New Payrolling Assistance Service

All Aces Promotional Staffing now offers Payrolling Assistance Services. Lauren Raimondi, Owner and CEO

All Aces Promotional Staffing has unveiled its new Payrolling Assistance Services, aimed at reducing administrative burdens for businesses and professionals.

If companies recruit temporary talent directly, the administrative challenges and liability remain. We now offer a solution that saves time and money and ensures peace of mind.” — Lauren Raimondi, Owner and CEO

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Aces Promotional Staffing, a member of the Inc. 5000 and a leading provider of event staffing solutions nationwide, is excited to unveil its new Payrolling Assistance Services, aimed at reducing administrative burdens for businesses and professionals in the events and experiential marketing industries.

This service is designed to simplify payroll management, ensuring that employees and contractors are paid accurately and on time, while also helping businesses maintain compliance with payroll regulations. The involvement of All Aces also shifts the liability of worker’s comp and business liability away from companies. And by leveraging All Aces’ expertise in the unique needs of the event staffing sector, companies can now focus more on delivering exceptional events and less on the complexities of payroll when providing their own temporary staff.

“As companies aim to save money by recruiting talent directly, the administrative challenges and liability in managing payroll, onboarding, and insurance while juggling the fast-paced demands of event planning and staffing remain,” said Lauren Raimondi, Owner and CEO at All Aces Promotional Staffing. “We listened, and we’re thrilled to offer a solution that not only saves time and money but also ensures peace of mind with every paycheck.”

Key benefits of the Payroll Assistance Services include:

* Accurate Payroll Processing: Timely and precise payments to all staff, eliminating costly errors.

* Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to all local, state, and federal payroll laws and ACA Compliance

* Streamlined Administration: Efficient processes to reduce paperwork and enhance productivity.

* No risk of co-employment

All Aces Promotional Staffing has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable and professional staffing solutions for events and experiential marketing programs of all sizes. After successfully executing the service for a handful of clients, the addition of the Payrolling Assistance Service reinforces its commitment to being a comprehensive partner for its clients.

For more information about All Aces Promotional Staffing and its Payroll Assistance Services, visit www.acespromo.com or contact Lauren Raimondi at lauren@acespromo.com or 646-829-1602 ext 1.

About All Aces Promotional Staffing

For almost 20 years, All Aces Promotional Staffing has specialized in providing top-tier event staffing solutions across the United States, complete with registration in all 50 states. All Aces brings with them comprehensive worker’s compensation, business liability insurance, ACA compliance and customized onboarding. Since 2007, from brand ambassadors to event managers, All Aces has been ensuring seamless staffing experiences for its clients, backed by extensive industry expertise and a dedication to excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.