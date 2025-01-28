New Book Explores Science-Backed Blueprint for Reverse Chronic Disease

Learn how brief challenges can transform everyday habits into lasting vitality.

This book gives readers the knowledge and tools to turn their lives into Living-Breathing medicine.” — Dr. Cody Strodtman

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic disease remains one of the greatest challenges of our time, with 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. currently living with one or more chronic conditions, the need for effective solutions has never been greater. Now available on Amazon, Your Life Your Choice: The Rise of Adaptive Medicine provides a simple, effective, and sustainable roadmap to prevent, treat, and even reverse these conditions while optimizing overall health at the same time.

In this transformative guide, Dr. Cody Stodtman, a naturopathic doctor and expert in lifestyle medicine, introduces Adaptive Medicine– a system grounded in a universal biological principle that brief, targeted challenges improve function through adaptation. Adaptive Medicine relies on natural mechanisms that shaped life on earth as tools to improve health. The book explores how time-tested practices, including fasting, breathwork, movement, and temperature stress, along with other simple and effective techniques activate the body's natural healing pathways.

"Chronic disease is primarily the result of our lifestyle, and if we change the process, we'll change the outcomes," says Dr. Strodtman.

Whether you’re seeking to treat and reverse chronic disease or striving for peak performance, Your Life Your Choice offers a clear, science-backed roadmap to

Key Features of the Book:

• Scientifically Backed: Uses rigorous research to support every strategy, ensuring credibility.

• Effective: Demonstrates real-world success in reversing chronic conditions and optimizing health.

• Empowering Readers: Offers simple, practical tools for lasting health and vitality.

Since its release, Your Life Your Choice has been celebrated by readers and professionals alike for its actionable insights and evidence-based approach to achieving optimal health.

About the Author:

Dr. Cody Strodtman is a naturopathic doctor and expert in lifestyle medicine with over a decade of experience helping individuals improve their health. His work bridges cutting-edge research with timeless health practices to empower readers to take ownership of their health.

Your Life Your Choice: The Rise of Adaptive Medicine is now available on Amazon

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Dr. Cody Strodtman at info@adaptive-medicine.com

For more information about Adaptive Medicine, visit www.adaptive-medicine.com

