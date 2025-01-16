Passport to Wellness' Limited Edition Spa Boxes Offers the Gift of Relaxation and Global Exploration

Passport to Wellness' Logo Curating global spa experiences that blend the art of exploration with the luxury of rejuvenation. Branded box featuring bath and skincare products from Rome, Italy.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passport to Wellness, a women-owned and operated new lifestyle brand at the intersection of travel and wellness, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its limited-edition Global Spa Boxes. This thoughtfully curated collection brings calming rituals and premium bathing products from around the world to your home, beginning with the indulgent global experiences of Aruba, Morocco, and Italy. Founded and curated by entrepreneur and self-care enthusiast , Dawn Michelle Hardy, Passport to Wellness is her effort to empower individuals to prioritize their well-being and become curious about the global self-care community. Hardy envisioned the new entrepreneurial journey after expanding her international travel after 2020 and witnessing how women in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean unwind and rejuvenate. She was inspired by the Netflix documentary Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones , hosted by author, educator, and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner to explore and see what self-care looks like from an international vantage point.“In the Black community, women have transformed selflessness into an art form, often to the point of exhaustion,” stated Dawn Michelle Hardy, Founder and Chief Curator of Passport to Wellness. “We're conditioned to put others' needs first and to show unwavering strength, sometimes at the expense of our well-being — leaving us emotionally drained and, in many cases, physically unwell. I believe that self-care is a universal necessity. Our gift boxes will introduce users to the diversity of wellness practices and products not found in their local drug store."The Passport to Wellness Global Spa Box is an escape from the everyday bustling lifestyle to a serene oasis surrounded by the sights, sounds, and scents of exotic destinations. The gift boxes bring this experience to life, featuring high-quality products from renowned wellness brands worldwide, including Botanika in Morocco and Royal Aloe Aruba.Each spa box features 4-6 handpicked bath and body products that embody the destination’s culture and geographical resources, along with spa accessories:Accessories: Hotel-quality white terry cloth slippers, face cloth, and artisan-made turban-style headbandCultural Experience: Destination-inspired playlist and video showcasing the sights and sounds of different countriesTaste of Paradise: Local taste element, ranging from herbal tea to candy, coffee, pastry, or crunchy snackCruelty-Free: Never tested on animalsPassport to Wellness is the founder’s Dawn Michelle Hardy’s gift to the sisterhood, inspiring black women to travel beyond our borders and to build their own ritual of relaxation and rejuvenation.The Global Spa Boxes launched in November during National Entrepreneurship Month through the Passport to Wellness website. Early subscribers can join the mailing list to receive a special introductory 15% off their first order, destination announcements, travel hacks, international clean beauty product profiles, and more.Follow the adventure on Instagram and Tik Tok @PassporttoWellnessBox for exclusive updates.

