Jo Stewart Wray Writes a Gripping Tale of Greed, Voodoo, and Survival in “Deep South Gold”

A historical fiction exploring a mother’s fight against dark forces in post-civil war Mississippi.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Deep South Gold ” by Jo Stewart Wray is a thrilling historical fiction saga that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. Set in 1880s French Camp, Mississippi, this evocative story traces the life of Catherine Jane Lynch, a young woman whose journey from innocence to fierce maternal protection leads her into a world of voodoo, conspiracy, and buried treasure.When Jane’s life is torn apart by abuse at the hands of Professor Huerta, the husband of the notorious Marie Laveau, the legendary voodoo queen, Jane vows to protect her infant son, Charlie, from their dark, supernatural designs.As Jane fights to shield Charlie from a fate tied to voodoo magic and the sinister plans of Huerta and Laveau, she uncovers a shocking secret—Confederate gold hidden beneath the old church in French Camp. But Marie Laveau, hungry for both power and wealth, will stop at nothing to claim the treasure and Charlie himself, setting the stage for a fierce battle between mother and witch.Wray’s writing dives deep into the heart of the South—offering a vivid portrayal of a young woman’s transformation amid a backdrop of historical intrigue, supernatural menace, and raw human desire. Full of greed, insanity, love, and betrayal, “Deep South Gold” blends history with fantasy in a way that is both riveting and thought-provoking.“A rambunctious tale of Confederate riches; readers who enjoy the plot will enjoy the ride,” Kirkus Reviews writes. Jo Stewart Wray, a retired teacher from central Mississippi and the author of eight books, weaves her rich understanding of history and Southern culture into every page of this book.A must-read for fans of historical fiction, mystery, and dark fantasy, “Deep South Gold” by Jo Stewart Wray is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

