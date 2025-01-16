WalkerHughes Insurance Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Independent Brokers Agency LLC

After Decades of Successful Operations in Indiana, The Company Announces Its Expansion Into Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WalkerHughes Insurance (“WalkerHughes”), a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage business headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, has acquired Independent Brokers Agency LLC (“IBA”), a Ballwin, Missouri-based insurance agency which offers personal lines, commercial lines, and employee benefits. IBA represents WalkerHughes’ first acquisition outside of Indiana.For more than three decades, IBA has been family-owned and operated. IBA’s ownership saw an opportunity to accelerate their growth through the investment and support of WalkerHughes. Heather Wessels, Principal of IBA, and Mike Swatske, Partner of IBA, will continue managing the Ballwin, Missouri office as valuable members of the WalkerHughes team.“We are excited to have IBA become part of the WalkerHughes story as we continue to expand our capabilities and geographic footprint,” said Benjamin Schoettmer, CEO of WalkerHughes. “IBA has an excellent reputation in their local community. WalkerHughes is proud to bring them onboard and welcome Heather and Mike as key leaders in our expansion to Missouri.”The IBA team will join the WalkerHughes family with Heather and Mike assuming local leadership and continued business development roles as Regional Directors, focused on supporting the agency’s continued expansion efforts in Missouri. “We met WalkerHughes and realized nearly immediately that our values and heart for people, community and service aligned beautifully with theirs,” said Heather Wessels. “We found in them an amazing partner with which we can enhance our client service through our combined expertise and shared culture. We are so excited for the next steps together."Mike Swatske added, “Joining WalkerHughes opens a world of opportunities for clients, allowing us to provide even greater value. We are thrilled to bring WalkerHughes to Missouri and build a differentiated regional platform.”ABOUT WALKERHUGHES GROUP, LLC.WalkerHughes is a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage business headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. WalkerHughes provides commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits services, with integrated operations and a leading proprietary technology system. WalkerHughes has grown organically and through 30+ acquisitions of culturally aligned retail agencies in the Midwest. Since 2023, WalkerHughes has partnered BW Forsyth Partners , a Missouri-based private investment firm with a perpetual, long-term investment horizon and evergreen capital base. For more information, visit WalkerHughes.com

