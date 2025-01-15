J. Blanton Plumbing Partners with TPAN for Dining Out For Life 2025

J. Blanton Plumbing proudly supports TPAN’s Dining Out For Life event, offering trusted emergency plumber services, clogged drain solutions, and hot water heater repairs to the Chicagoland community. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician providing emergency plumbing repair, showcasing the company’s commitment to solving clogged drains and hot water heater issues as part of their support for TPAN’s Dining Out For Life event.

Supporting HIV Services Through Local Dining and Community Sponsorship

Just as we respond quickly with emergency plumbing services or tackle a clogged drain, we’re committed to addressing community needs and helping make a difference.” — Cynthia Wozniak, Head of Marketing at J. Blanton Plumbing.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted name in Chicagoland plumbing services, is proud to sponsor Dining Out For Life 2025, a unique fundraising event benefiting Vivent Health at TPAN. On Thursday, April 24, 2025, restaurants across Chicago will donate a portion of their proceeds to support individuals impacted by HIV. This partnership aligns with J. Blanton Plumbing’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.About Dining Out For LifeDining Out For Life (DOFL) is an annual event held in over 50 cities across North America, connecting local restaurants, sponsors, and diners to support community-based HIV services. In Chicago, proceeds from the event benefit Vivent Health at TPAN, a vital organization providing care, education, and resources to individuals living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS.How It Works:- Participating restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds on event day.- Diners can enjoy a meal while learning about Vivent Health’s mission and make independent donations to support the cause.- Sponsors, such as J. Blanton Plumbing, play a crucial role in raising awareness and amplifying the event’s success.Learn more and find participating restaurants at www.diningoutforlife.com J. Blanton Plumbing’s Commitment to the CommunityAs a long-standing Chicagoland business, J. Blanton Plumbing combines its expertise in services like hot water heater repair and clogged drain solutions with a dedication to supporting local initiatives. Sponsoring events like Dining Out For Lifeallows the company to further its mission of making a positive impact both in homes and throughout the community.Join the CauseJ. Blanton Plumbing invites the Chicagoland community to participate in Dining Out For Lifeon April 24, 2025. By dining at participating restaurants, residents can enjoy great meals while supporting a cause that changes lives.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has served Chicagoland for over 30 years, specializing in emergency plumber services, hot water heater repair, and resolving clogged drains . Committed to excellence and community engagement, J. Blanton Plumbing proudly supports initiatives like Dining Out For Lifeto make a meaningful difference in the lives of local residents.Contact InformationFor more information about J. Blanton Plumbing or to schedule plumbing services, contact:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

