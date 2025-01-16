NYC's First VR Michelin Dining Experience

This exclusive nine-seat event combines Michelin-starred Japanese cuisine by Chef Kazushige Suzuki with cutting-edge VR technology

It's an experience that engages all senses, creating something entirely new and exciting. We invite everyone to visit this journey. I’m confident it will bring joy to all who experience it!” — — Chef Kazushige Suzuki, Michelin-starred ICCA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking culinary journey is set to debut in New York City this February. EPIC.NOW introduces the world’s first fully immersive VR dining experience, combining the artistry of Michelin-starred Japanese cuisine with state-of-the-art virtual reality technology. This innovative concept transforms dining into a sensory-rich narrative that explores time, space, and culture.At the heart of EPIC.NOW is an exclusive 8-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Kazushige Suzuki of ICCA, a Michelin-starred maestro celebrated for his precision and creativity. Each dish is paired with a meticulously curated VR journey, transporting diners to breathtaking realms—from the elegance of Japan’s Edo period to the cosmic wonder of the universe’s inception. Enhancing the experience are bespoke fragrances, immersive soundscapes, and vivid visual storytelling, ensuring that every bite resonates with meaning.What distinguishes EPIC.NOW is its bold fusion of culinary mastery and technological innovation. More than a meal, it is a transformative event that engages all senses, creating an unforgettable connection between taste, sight, sound, and scent. With only nine seats available per session, the experience is intimate, exclusive, and tailored to leave a lasting impression on every guest.About EPIC.NOW:EPIC.NOW is a revolutionary dining concept that merges Michelin-starred cuisine with cutting-edge virtual reality to create a multi-sensory journey through time and space. Designed for exclusivity and innovation, this nine-seat experience redefines the art of storytelling through food, offering an unparalleled exploration of flavor, technology, and culture.About ICCA:ICCA is a celebrated Omakase restaurant in New York City, renowned for blending traditional Japanese culinary artistry with contemporary creativity. Led by Michelin-starred Chef Kazushige Suzuki, ICCA embodies the philosophy of “opening the flower of the heart” through heartfelt and masterful dining experiences. As the creative force behind EPIC.NOW, Chef Suzuki continues to push the boundaries of gastronomy with his unique vision and expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.