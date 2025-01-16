HMP Global’s 2025 Psych Congress NP Institute to deliver foundational and career-accelerating program

The 2025 Psych Congress NP Institute promises a comprehensive, in-person program, where participants will receive in-depth education in foundational psychopharmacology, treatment strategies and disease states.

Desiree Matthews, PMHNP-BC, will chair business-oriented preconference, outlining the pathway for clinic growth and patient care success.

This is an exciting opportunity for participants to learn the business side of patient care, ensuring that high quality care is accessible to the patients they serve.” — Desiree Matthews, PMHNP-BC, Preconference Chair

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Psych Congress NP Institute returns for its third in-person event this spring, delivering a robust four-day agenda, networking opportunities, and foundational education that will empower psychiatric nurse practitioners (NPs) to provide the best possible care to every patient.

The 2025 Psych Congress NP Institute will be held March 27-30 in Orlando, Florida. This year’s conference will feature an educational program designed to support psychiatric NPs and psychiatric-minded advance practice providers in deepening their knowledge of psychopharmacology and treatment strategies. Psych Congress NP Institute is an affiliate of Psych Congress, the industry-leading education provider on practical psychopharmacology.

This year, Desiree Matthews, PMHNP-BC, is serving as Preconference Chair, leading the “Accelerating Your NP Career” program on March 27. Sessions include “Navigating NP Career Pathways: Employment, Private Practice, and Leadership;” and “’Claiming’ Success: Strategies for Profitable Billing and Coding.”

“We’re proud to offer this exceptional learning experience to NPs, which will help them elevate their careers while also improving patient care,” Matthews said. “This is an exciting opportunity for participants to learn the business side of patient care, ensuring that high quality care is accessible to the patients they serve.”

As a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, Matthews has expertise in treating patients with severe mental illness and is a passionate advocate for healthcare provider education. She is the founder and owner of Different MHP, a telepsychiatry practice dedicated to providing affordable, accessible, and integrative psychiatric care while offering comprehensive mentorship for healthcare providers within her company.

Educational Program

The Psych Congress NP Institute provides essential educational resources for psychiatric nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) who play a pivotal role in meeting the mental health needs of diverse populations. As of 2023, there are more than 10,474 psychiatric nurse practitioners employed in the U.S., with employment in this field expected to grow by 40% from 2023 to 2033, much faster than the average rate for all occupations.

This rapid growth underscores the crucial role of PMHNPs in improving access to mental health services and addressing one of the most pressing public health challenges today.

The 2025 Psych Congress NP Institute promises a comprehensive, in-person program, where participants will receive in-depth education in foundational psychopharmacology, treatment strategies and disease states — all designed to enhance clinical effectiveness and improve patient care. Co-chairs of this year’s Psych Congress NP Institute are Andrew Penn, MS, PMHNP-BC, a clinical professor in the University of California, San Francisco, School of Nursing, and Julie Carbray, PhD, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN, a clinical professor of psychiatry and nursing at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“In communities throughout the U.S. we are seeing an increased need for mental healthcare, and nurse practitioners are fundamental in meeting this need,” Penn said. “At the Psych Congress NP Institute, we will deliver a vital educational program with in-depth learning tailored to NPs’ practice. It is a unique opportunity to learn, grow your career, and to network with peers and experts.”

More than 15 faculty members will also join the conference to offer key insights on psychopharmacology, medication management and treatment strategies. Over 1,000 attendees are expected, making Psych Congress NP Institute a must for professional networking.

Registration for Psych Congress is now open, and early-bird rates are available through January 31. Visit the event website for more information or to register.



