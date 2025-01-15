Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$2.3 Million for 21-Acre Mountain Estate Near Park City, Utah

1501 Oak Haven Lane, Wanship, Near Park City, Utah 84017 21-acre mountain estate minutes from world-class skiing Built for entertaining, the home features four kitchens, a theater, basketball court, and and multiple entertainment venues Timeless elegance can be found in the design features throughout Extensive storage and parking spaces for up to 60 vehicles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$2.3 million for a pristine 21-acre mountain estate in Wanship, Utah. Listed for US$4.75 million by Ravath Pok and Joan Pok of Realty ONE Group Signature, bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort on 24 January as part of the firm’s Arizona Car Week sales.

Set within a double-gated community, the mountain estate at 1501 Oak Haven Lane exemplifies luxury and comfort. Automotive enthusiasts will be captivated by the 14-car garage, featuring custom cabinetry, built-in workbenches, and storage space, with capacity for up to 60 vehicles. A separate car barn, complete with a 50’s-style diner, provides additional space for entertaining and showcasing vehicles.

Inside the main home, every detail is meticulously designed for upscale living. A grand entrance boasts 20-foot ceilings, marble flooring, and a sweeping staircase, seamlessly blending elegance and functionality for daily living and grand entertaining. The living room showcases dual fireplaces, a mini bar, and access to the owner’s suite, which offers a two-story closet, dual vanities, a spa-like bathroom, dual showers, and a grand tub. The main level includes a fireplace-equipped office, a formal dining room, and a great room with a gourmet kitchen featuring updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and patio access, complemented by a butler’s pantry with added storage. Upstairs, a 2,002-square-foot guest apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom, accessible via separate staircases, provides privacy and versatility, ideal for hosting visitors in comfort and style. Additionally, enjoy four kitchens across the full property, multiple wet bars, expansive outdoor spaces, and breathtaking panoramic views.

“This estate redefines mountain living with its unparalleled luxury and stunning surroundings,” said Ravath Pok. “From the grand entrance and sophisticated living spaces to the expansive outdoor areas, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to create a sanctuary that offers both comfort and elegance—an extraordinary retreat perfect for family gatherings and luxurious entertaining.”

The lower level of the home boasts stunning lake views and abundant recreational amenities, including a guest suite, theater room, game room, and a children’s ball pit. A kitchen, exercise room, and basketball court add to the versatility of this space, perfect for both relaxation and active pursuits. Outside, expansive patios and decks invite guests to enjoy cool mountain air and picturesque views, ideal for entertaining or unwinding. The property also includes a separate guest house and a party room.

Nestled in Wanship’s scenic landscapes, just 15 minutes from Park City, this estate offers serene mountain living with access to Utah’s outdoor adventures. Bordering the prestigious Promontory community, it combines vast acreage with proximity to Deer Valley and Park City ski resorts, as well as Jordanelle and Rockport Reservoirs for boating, fishing, and water sports. Wanship perfectly blends peaceful seclusion with urban convenience.

“The estate in Wanship provides a unique blend of serene seclusion and accessibility to world-class amenities, including nearby ski resorts and outdoor activities,” added Joan Pok. “It’s a true haven for those who appreciate both luxury and nature. With its unmatched mountain views, spacious grounds, and extensive amenities, this property is truly special.”

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

