LaborEdge Acquires CliniSight, Expanding Its Healthcare Staffing Solutions 

LaborEdge Logo

LaborEdge, the leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of CliniSight, a pioneer in Joint Commission services.

CliniSight has been a LaborEdge partner for the past few years, we have been impressed with their client outcomes and are excited to include their offerings to our clients.” — Shail Arora, CEO of LaborEdge.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborEdge , the leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of CliniSight , LLC, a pioneer in Joint Commission services. This strategic acquisition underscores LaborEdge’s commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to the healthcare staffing industry.The acquisition of CliniSight represents a significant step forward for LaborEdge. By integrating CliniSight’s premium services, LaborEdge aims to expand their robust offerings for healthcare agencies.CliniSight has established itself as a trusted partner in licensure for healthcare staffing companies and is renowned for its consulting services. Their innovative solutions include:-Joint Commission Preparation: Initial or re-certification preparation services for clients-State Licensure Consulting: Nursing pool and agency pool state license consulting-Clinical Oversight: Monthly Joint Commission auditing and reporting, as well as oversight by a Clinical Liaison-Virtual Assistants: Outsourced hiring to reduce labor costs, overcome labor shortages, and support growthCliniSight’s leadership, including Shari Dalton and Keahna Williams, bring a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in healthcare staffing. As part of the acquisition, Dalton will stay on as the company’s President and CEO while Williams will remain COO. Adam Gomez, who was previously CEO and a majority owner of CliniSight, will be transitioning out of the company and stepping away from all roles as part of the acquisition.“CliniSight has been a LaborEdge partner for the past few years, we have been impressed with their client outcomes and are excited to include their offerings to our clients,” states Shail Arora, CEO of LaborEdge. “This acquisition is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in healthcare staffing.”"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for CliniSight,” added Shari Dalton. “By joining forces with LaborEdge, we’re unlocking new opportunities for growth, innovation, and delivering even greater value to our customers."With the integration of CliniSight’s solutions, LaborEdge is poised to redefine how healthcare staffing agencies operate, providing even greater efficiency and innovation.About LaborEdgeLaborEdge is a leading technology provider in the healthcare staffing industry. Their healthcare-specific solutions, NexusATS and NexusVMS, enable users to successfully find and attract the best healthcare talent while significantly reducing the time and effort it takes to rapidly submit, credential, and place that talent. www.laboredge.com About CliniSight, LLCCliniSight LLC is the leading provider of healthcare staffing consulting services, specializing in Healthcare Credentialing, State Nursing Pool Licensure, Virtual Assistants, Joint Commission Consulting, and Auditing. Their expert team delivers tailored solutions to help healthcare organizations streamline operations, maintain compliance, and enhance overall efficiency. www.clinisightllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.