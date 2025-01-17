Honoring Emerik Moser: A Legacy of Hope and Healing

Honoring the Life of the Lost by Bringing Hope and Comfort to the Living

First Annual Changing of the Leash Ceremony

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In memory of Emerik Moser, a remarkable young man whose life was tragically cut short by suicide, we are honored to present service dogs to three local disabled veterans. These service dogs will provide unwavering companionship and support, helping these veterans in their ongoing battle with mental illness.Emerik’s legacy of strength, love and generosity continues through the contributions of our dedicated donors. Their support has made this transformative event possible, ensuring that we can continue to provide service dogs to survivors of trauma, abuse, PTSD, and depression. These animals offer a beacon of hope and a pathway to healing for many.We invite the community to join us in remembering those lost to suicide and supporting those still fighting. The first annual changing of the leash ceremony will take place on Monday January 20th, 2025 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 5346 Hamilton Trenton Rd., Trenton, Ohio 45067. Please RSVP to Helpfulpawsinc@gmail.com to participate in this meaningful event.Your financial support can help transform more lives. Donations for future recipients can be made at https://givesendgo.com/GBKVC . Together we can bring light to the darkness and honor Emerik's enduring legacy.

