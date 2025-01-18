KraveBeauty Announces Plumptuous Lip Jelly: A Sustainable Refillable Lip Oil

KraveBeauty Plumptous Lip Jelly

Introducing the First Refillable Lip Oil: KraveBeauty's Plumptuous Lip Jelly Combines Sustainable Innovation with Skin-First Benefits.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KraveBeauty Plumptuous Lip JellyPlumps and repairs lips while giving them a juicy wash of color.KraveBeauty introduces a new category with Plumptuous Lip Jelly. Made with upcycled ingredients and packaging, this tinted lip oil is formulated with skin-mimicking ingredients to effectively hydrate, smooth, and firm the delicate skin on your lips. All 4 of its everyday shades are universally flattering and fragrance-free.Plumptuous Lip Jelly continues KraveBeauty’s mission to blend sustainability with efficacious yet gentle formulas. This refillable lip treatment keeps your lips–and the planet–feeling good with upcycled, renewable ingredients and a reusable metal applicator that provides a refreshing, mess-free application with every swipe.“For too long, the makeup industry has thrived on unsustainable practices and ingredients. Traditional formulas are often loaded with harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and unethically sourced ingredients, leading to skin irritation and resource depletion. This is what KraveBeauty wants to #PressReset on with Plumptious Lip Jelly.” - Liah Yoo, FounderKey Ingredients:Upcycled Plum Oil: Extracted from French plum kernels thrown away by the food industry. Helps hydrate, nourish, and smooth even the most dry, cracked lips.1% MaxiLip: A collagen-stimulating peptide proven to moisturize, firm, and plump lips.Triolein: An innovative emollient derived from by-products of the olive oil industry. Helps actives penetrate deeper into lip skin and seal in moisture.Sustainability Guide:- Each refill eliminates 76% of plastic in future purchases- Formulated with 55% upcycled ingredients- 97% ingredients from renewable sources- Reusable stainless-steel applicatorConsumer Claims**:- 98% of users reported their lips felt hydrated after the first use.- 94% said their lips didn’t feel sticky after application.- 81% said their lips looked smoother over time.**Based on a consumer study of 49 subjects after 4 weeks of using the Plumptuous Lip Jelly.How to Refill:1) Wipe off the metal doe-foot applicator with a clean cloth2) Uncap refill, and replace with the applicatorPRO TIP: Save your refill caps, so you can easily interchange between your favorite shades without creating packaging waste.All four shades of Plumptuous Lip Jelly will be available January 22nd on kravebeauty.com for $20 ($16 for refills).Iced Persimmon (Coral) | Guava Blush (Pink) | Cherry Cola (Brown) | Acai Dream (Plum)_____________About KraveBeauty SkincareKraveBeauty is resetting the way we care for our skin—and the planet. Founded by beauty influencer Liah Yoo, the brand challenges industry norms with a mission to humanize skincare and prioritize sustainability. At KraveBeauty, we’re all about rebuilding your skin barrier, ditching the noise of quick-fix trends, and creating efficacious yet gentle products that truly work for you. Through campaigns like #SlowDownSkincare and our initiative, PressResetVentures, we’re not just making skincare better—we’re inspiring the beauty industry to rethink its impact and embrace a more sustainable and equitable future.To learn more, visit KraveBeauty.com and follow us on Instagram @kravebeauty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.