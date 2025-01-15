Zatuchni & Associates Help Victims of Pregnancy Discrimination Reclaim Their Rights

Leading New Jersey employment law firm empowers pregnant workers with expert legal representation and advocacy against workplace discrimination.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a premier employment law firm in New Jersey, offers legal services to combat the rising cases of pregnancy discrimination in workplaces across the state. With pregnancy discrimination claims reaching concerning levels, the firm is reinforcing its commitment to protecting employees' rights under both federal and state laws.

"Pregnancy discrimination remains a significant challenge in today's workplace, with many victims unsure about their legal rights or afraid to take action," says David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney at Zatuchni & Associates. "We're dedicated to ensuring that pregnant workers understand their rights and have access to the legal representation they deserve."

Recent data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reveals that 2,753 formal federal pregnancy discrimination charges were filed in the 2019 Fiscal Year alone. The National Partnership for Women & Families suggests this represents only a fraction of actual incidents, as many cases go unreported.

The firm's expertise in handling pregnancy discrimination cases in NJ has earned recognition from satisfied clients. Jenny V, a recent client, shares, "I'm so elated that this painful nightmare has come to an end. I'm so very grateful for your counsel and legal strategy throughout this process. You put me at ease from the very beginning. Thank you for everything you have done on my behalf!"

Zatuchni & Associates has extensive experience in handling all types of pregnancy discrimination cases, including those involving:

• Termination

• Demotion

• Denial of promotion

• Harassment

• Hostile work environment

• Failure to accommodate

Zatuchni & Associates brings substantial experience to pregnancy discrimination cases, with Mr. Zatuchni's track record including a notable $3.2 million whistleblower claim victory - one of New Jersey's largest such awards. The firm has consistently earned SuperLawyers recognition from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025, reflecting its commitment to excellence in employment law.

Tom McMurtry, another client, confirms the firm's dedication: "Very Professional. Everything was explained from start to finish. The Office always got back to me. Great overall experience."

"Our approach combines aggressive legal representation with personalized attention to each client's unique situation," explains Zatuchni. "We understand the complexities of pregnancy discrimination cases and the importance of achieving positive outcomes for our clients."

The firm's expertise covers all aspects of pregnancy discrimination law, including reasonable accommodations, wrongful termination, and violation of medical leave rights. Jason Kula, a client, notes, "David was very attentive and quick in the full process. I highly recommend David and his law firm for your needs. He was very understanding and helped me understand the full process from start to finish."

For more information about pregnancy discrimination rights and legal options, contact Zatuchni & Associates today. Call +1 609-243-0300 or visit https://www.zatlaw.com/contact/ for a free, confidential consultation.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates (https://www.zatlaw.com/about-us/) in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.